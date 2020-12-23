Jesus is Christmas!

Good Morning/Evening!

This is the week leading up to Christmas Day — a day celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ! When Jesus was born, people came from far away to catch a glimpse of God. The light of the world was breaking into really dark and sinful humanity. When the Magi found the Baby Jesus, they presented Him with gold for the everlasting King, Frankincense for the Wonderful Counsellor, Myrrh for the Mighty Warrior, and Worship for the Prince of Peace. What would you bring to Him?

Jesus allows us to do the same as we seek a closer connection to Him. Be as the Innkeeper at the time of His birth, make room for Jesus in your life and offer up praise and worship for His Glory. The gift of gold recognizes the sovereign authority and represents a deliberate transfer of power. The gift of Frankincense was presented by a priest as a sweet fire and smoke offering to God, representing prayer. There is so much to understand about the events surrounding the birth of Jesus. It is a great study for the new year in preparing for the next celebration.

Don't forget the true reason for the season of Christmas!

Our prayer request names: Rev. Allen Henderson; Catherine Shepard; Joe Townsend; Elizabeth Ickom and Baby Boy; Arsell Evans; Gracie Williams; Gail Smith and family; Nancy Hughes; Nancy Derricks; John L. Evans; Gail Johnson; Verbie Lyles; Bobby Joe Harrison; and all their caregivers.

Lord we ask for comfort and peace for these families dealing with the loss of a loved one: Rogers; Minor; Hardaway-Jones; Donald; Patrick; Beemon; Smith; Jones; Bradford (Joe); allow them to feel the love of people in their circle to give that human touch from You!

I wish all of you a Very Merry Christmas and a safe one!

Jesus is Christmas!

Creator

Holy One

Redeemer

Immanuel

Saviour

Truth

Messiah

Alpha & Omega

Son of God

Amen Amen Amen