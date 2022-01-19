Services for Ms. Thelma Sistrunk were held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church of God. Burial was held in Damascus Cemetery. Rev. Paul Sistrunk and Rev. Clint Johnson officiated.

Visitation was held Saturday from 2:00-3:00 pm, prior to Church services at Crossroads Church of God.

Ms. Thelma Sistrunk, age 65 of Sebastopol, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Survivors include two daughters, Amy Gomillion of Walnut Grove and Casey Frink of Walnut Grove; one son, Michael Sistrunk (Rogielyn) of Sebastopol; nine grandchildren, Ryan Sistrunk, Austin Sistrunk, Glenise and Cyrish Magculang, Maci Frink, Katie Smith (Chris), Dusty Bray, and Wyatt and Kemper Gomillion; four great-grandchildren, Jason, Addison, Kyler, and Colton Sistrunk; one sister, Barbara Killens of Jackson; one brother, Sandy Mowdy of Sebastopol and several nieces and nephews.

Ms. Thelma Sistrunk is preceded in death by her husband, Mack Sistrunk and one grandson, Justin Bray.

Pallbearers were Ryan Sistrunk, Austin Sistrunk, Jason Johnson, Chris Smith, Bubba Phillips, Kyle Sistrunk, John Bray, Tyler Devors, and Wyatt Gomillion.