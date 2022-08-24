Forest native, Dr. Furlinda Travis, has been hired as the next Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for the Simpson County School District.

Dr. Travis is a 1988 graduate of Forest High School and has worked in the education field for 26 years. She has served as an Interim Assistant Superintendent, Executive Director of Curriculum and Professional Development, principal, assistant principal, literacy specialist and teacher during her career. She most recently served as the Director of English Language Arts/Social Studies and Director of Federal Programs for Holmes County Consolidated School District.

She previously worked as a coach and consultant for the Franklin Covey Education Group where she trained schools across the nation on the Leader in Me Framework. Dr. Travis was most recently honored as a Mississippi Department of Education High Quality Instructional Materials Ambassador.

Dr. Travis earned a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication at Alcorn State University, a master’s degree in Teacher Education from Belhaven College, a second master’s degree in Education, Administration and Supervision from Jackson State University, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Delta State University.