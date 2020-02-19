Van Boyd Meek

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 11:52am

Van Boyd Meek, age 75, passed away on February 10, 2020. Van was born in Morton, MS to Paul and Juanita Meek.

He is survived by wife of 34 years Nadine Meek; daughter, Sonya Meek; brother, Paul Meek; nephew, P.W. Meek; and niece, Stacy Meek.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Juanita Meek and grandparents, Cleve and Dosie Meek.

Visitation was held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home-Forest.

Graveside service was held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Leesburg Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Matt Armstrong and Bro. Francis Clark officiating.  

Pallbearers were Wayne Perkins, Scott Young, Ricky Warren, Larry Allen, Cody Jackson, and Rickey Harrell. Honorary pallbearers were J.C. Meadows and Jimmy Lathem.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Kindred Hospice or American Heart Association. 

Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.colonialchapel-forest.com.

