Our prayers are with Mrs. Elise Winter and daughters Anne Winter, Lele Gillespie and Eleanor Winter, during their time of bereavement following the December 18th transition of former Governor William Forrest Winter at his Jackson home.

Governor Winter was 97 years old and a native of Grenada. He provided gubernatorial leadership for Mississippi from 1980-1984 as the 58th governor. During his tenure, his launched a successful fight to improve education in Mississippi which ended with the passage of the Education Reform Act of 1982. That legislation established public kindergartens and made school attendance mandatory. He also pushed for the removal of the old state flag.

His first stint in public service occurred as state representative while he was still in law school. He later became state tax collector, treasurer, and lieutenant governor. It was my pleasure to have worked with him during his gubernatorial administration as Human Development Executive Director, and I will forever cherish our association and friendship. Memorial services will be held once the dangers from COVID-19 end.

According to his long-time friend/mentee former Secretary of State Dick Molpus, “Winter confronted racial, economic, and educational inequities throughout his life and fought those inequities with courage, hope, and tenacity. “Our prayers are that he will rest in Heavenly peace.

We are saddened to learn of the December 18th transition of former County Coroner Joe C. Bradford, public servant for more than 28 years prior to his retirement last year. He was a faithful and professional Coroner and always greeted the world with a genuine smile. Memorial services were held Sunday, December 20th at Wolf Funeral Home in Morton. Our prayers are with his wife, Mrs. Rene’ Comans Bradford, daughter, Nicole (Matthew), and family.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Harriet Hill Smith whose Graveside Services were held Tuesday, December 22 at the Lovelady Cemetery. Special prayers for her children, Jessica, Bonita, Tisa and Katheryn. W. F. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Our prayers are with Mrs. Clara Beltran and family in the transition of her husband, Mr. Alfonso “Al” Beltran. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and worked in his family owned business, All Season’s Florist, where he enjoyed delivering floral arrangements to customers. Memorial services were held Wednesday, December 16th. Please keep his family in your prayers.

We are sorry to learn of the transition of Mrs. Ruby Crudup on Sunday, December 20th. She was a dedicated MAP Head Start employee for many years and served as Food Manager. Public viewing was held December 21 at noon at Holifield Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, December 23rd at 1:00 at the Good Hope Church Cemetery in Smith County. Our prayers are with her children, Linda Ormond, Ann Bryant West, Bennie Faye Johnson, Albany, Jr., Charles and William. Arrangements have entrusted to Holifield Funeral Home.

Memorial services were held Saturday, December 19th at Farris Hill M. B. Church in Pelahatchie for Mrs. Hattie M. Beeman. Our prayers are with her family. Holifield Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Please keep the family of Mr. Niecy Jones of Morton in your prayers. Memorial arrangements are incomplete and W. F. Mapp Funeral Home is in charge.

Our prayers are with the family of Mrs. Annie Pearl Hardaway who was memorialized December 18th at Shiloh M. B. Church Cemetery. Please keep her family in your prayers.

Our prayers continue to be with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Mrs. Cora Odom, Mr. and Mrs. Robert (Mae Jane) Kimble, Mr. and Mrs. Mitchel (Mary) Nichols, Mrs. Fannie Bradford, Mrs. Liz Edmonson, Mrs. Jessica, Melody and Madalynn Harvey, Mrs. Carolyn Knowles, and Mrs. Penny Dickey.

The 4th and last Sunday of Advent was the focus of Mass at St Michael Catholic Church. Father Roberto Mena said this Sunday is similar to that of a Christmas vigil. We must find time to pray and our prayer must be more intense and dedicated to celebrate properly the birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ. He also advised that “To transform our lives only one thing is necessary: That we receive Him in the deepest way of who we are and what we do.” We must find time to pray, and don’t let consumerism steal the real meaning of Christmas. Take time and explain to our children the true meaning of Christmas: The birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Bethlehem. This present year of St. Joseph, we are invited to do something for someone — a person in need who no one thinks of. Christmas Eve Mass will be conducted Thursday at 7 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10:00 a.m. Advent and Christmas greetings from the St. Michael Catholic community.

Pastor Shirley Wilder delivered her 4th Sunday Advent message to the Lynch Chapel U. M. Church family via Facebook Live Stream. The message topic was “Living in Peace, and the Scripture reference was Romans 5:1-5. In her special beautiful style, she closed with “Silent Night.”

Little Rock M. B. Church Pastor, Rev. Sheldon Thomas, delivered his 4th Sunday Advent message, via YouTube, following devotion by Deacon Greg Nicks and musical selection by the youth singers. After praying for those facing pandemic health challenges, he addressed his theme, “Let the Refiner Do His Work.” The Scripture references were Job 23:10 and Malachi 3:3. During his message, he shared the following comments: God will refine us until He sees Himself — Silver is not acceptable because God wants the best for us and so He produces gold; During the purification process, God will take us through the storms, like the pandemic, protests, politics, and others, as he refines us; The sinking of the Titanic was Pastor Thomas’s example of how we have become independent and have lost contact with God; We must continue to trust in God especially during these times; The purification process removes all impurities and sets us up for the breakthrough; When bombardments occur, perhaps that is when God is talking to us; Don’t go to sleep at the wheel when things are going well — God is still in charge; and Make room for Christ in your lives and let the Refiner in. He extended wishes for a safe and enjoyable Christmas.

Happy birthday greetings to babies born between Christmas Day and December 31st, namely, Elizabeth Gomez (25), Lakarshia Robinson (26), Rakethea Coleman and LaToya Derricks (27), Dr. Stephanie York Rhodes (28), Dominique Young, Linda Darby Fleming, Brenda Darby, Ann Bryant West and Kaleah Pinkston (29), Susie Boyd, Carolyn Slaughter Fuqua, Patsy Qualls Brady, Audria Robinson, and Oreadus Wash (30) and Bobbie Ringo (31).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 599: The first African American students to graduate from Morton Attendance Center were Clois Jean Denson and Betty Jean Parhm. Their graduation was May, 1967.

Quiz Teaser # 600: Which E. T. Hawkins High School graduate traditionally filled in for Santa with distribution of toys to Hawkins students each Christmas?