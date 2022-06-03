The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act has made funding available through Individual Training Accounts for qualified applicants for specific Career & Technical Education and Nursing courses at East Central Community College in Decatur.

Eligible programs at ECCC include Automotive Technology, Business & Office Systems Technology, Carpentry Technology, Electrical Technology, Precision Machining & Manufacturing Technology, Welding Technology, Associate Degree Nursing (RN), Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing Transition Program, and Practical Nursing (PN). The application period is June 20-July 1. Those residing in Leake, Neshoba, Newton, or Scott counties may contact Shavonn Pruitt, WIOA case manager, at spruitt@eccc.edu or the Forest WIN Job Center Office, 601-469-2851.