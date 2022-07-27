The beautiful landscaped home of Steve and Peggy Cox was selected as July Yard of the Month by the Forest Garden Club. After redesigning their lawn about a year ago, they have incorporated both in-ground and container gardening and have worked diligently on the upkeep. Plants used are Sunshine Ligustrum Privet, Black Crape Myrtle, Drift Rose, and Fox Tail. The huge oak trees in the background enhance the overall serenity of the home. White wicker furniture awaits those early morning or late afternoon moments of reflection.