Yvonne Mae Wolverton was born to her parents, Willie Lucien and Celestine Bourg Theriot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on February 18, 1930. Early in life, the Theriot family moved to Forest, where Yvonne would enjoy her childhood raising, growing up years, all the way through high school. Married life moved Houston and Yvonne Wolverton to the town of Sebastopol where they would begin raising a family together. His sudden death in 1974 at the age of 59, left sole responsibility to a young widow, raising and providing for five children.

Mrs. Wolverton was a retired machine operator for Sunbeam Corporation, Inc., retiring after twenty-five years of service. She was an accomplished seamstress, often professionally serving others with her sewing skills. Learning the expertise of crocheting at the primary age of five, brought her a lifetime of accomplishment, sharing and displaying her yarned creations. As for her outside recreation, yard work was the summary of that enjoyment.

Mrs. Wolverton’s upbeat personality and friendly disposition were evidences of her favorite pass times of talking and the enjoyment of being with others. Special remembrances as echoed by her family, were her love for the first color of the rainbow, red and the company of her feline companions.

She was a Christian by testimony of her faith and was faithful to the worship experiences and outreach of Sebastopol Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member.

She passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the age of 91.

Leaving for the realms of eternity, she signed off, with a personal favorite refrain written by the late Stamps-Baxter, song writer and music composer, Albert E. Brumley, “when I die, hallelujah by and by, I’ll fly away.”

Preceding her in death are her husband, her parents; two sons-in-law: Rudy J. Badeaux and Clinton Allen; her three older siblings, Celeste Williamson, Paul Theriot, and Jeanne Horne.

Survivors include her five children: Alice Badeaux of Enterprise; Rita (David) Curbow of Sunnyvale, CA; Charlotte Wolverton of Dallas, TX; Curtis (Jane) Wolverton of Siloam Springs, AR and Ella Allen of Star, NC; three grandchildren: Jason Wolverton, Micheal Wolverton, and Amanda Allen; four great-grandchildren: Micheal Wolverton, Jr., Faith Wolverton, Sophie Wolverton and Ava Aviles; several nieces and nephews and many friends also survive.

The Wolverton family wishes to acknowledge with sincere appreciation the Directors and Staff of J.G. Alexander Nursing Home for the professional and compassionate care shown to their loved one over the last seven years during her stay there.

Visitation began at 1:00 pm and continued until the funeral service at 2:30 pm on Tuesday afternoon, June 8, 2021 from the Sebastopol Baptist Church. Interment followed in the family plot in the Sebastopol Cemetery.

Ott & Lee Funeral Home, 295 East First St., Forest, MS served the Wolverton family.