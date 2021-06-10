Scott Central continues march to perfect season, Bobcats, Hornets claim wins

It was a high scoring night all across Scott County last Friday and in Morton, the Panthers crushed the visiting Forest Bearcats 63-20 to retain the Golden Chicken for the second year in a row in the hotly contested intercounty rivalry.

Most Valuable Players for the game were wide receiver Xavier McDonald and quarterback Madden Gerald.

The Panthers are now 4-5 on the season. They will try to improve on that record this week hosting Union in the final game of the regular season in a 3A Region 5 battle. Morton will face a Yellowjackets squad coming off a 29-8 league win over Clarkdale. The Yellowjackets record is also 4-5.

Coming up next, the Bearcats face the Enterprise Bulldogs in a 3A Region 5 battle, on Friday. Forest will attempt to advance on its 3-6 season record. The Bulldogs enter the battle with a 9-0 record after their 48-14 league win over Southeast Lauderdale.

The Rebels of Scott Central routed the visiting Puckett Wolves, 51-0 in Friday's league bout to remain perfect on the season at 9-0.

Next up the Rebels face the Velma Jackson Falcons in a 2A Region 6 bout. Scott Central will attempt to claim a perfect regular season record as they head into the playoffs. The Falcons enter the bout with a 7-1 record after their 49-7 league win over Puckett.

In Lake, Hornets fans left the game happy Friday as they saw their football team bash the visiting Nanih Waiya Warriors, 41-6 in a league test.

With the win, Lake improves its record to 4-5 on the season. The Hornets host Stringer in a non-league battle Friday. The Red Devils enter the game with a record of 3-7. Stringer lost 26-6 in recent league play against Mize.

In Sebastopol it was another blow out last Friday as the Bobcats claimed a 56-0 win over Leake County on Military Appreciation Night. This week the Bobcats travel to French Camp hoping to improve upon their 5-4 season record, before closing out the regular season November 5 at home against Hamilton.