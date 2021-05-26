The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between May 12 and May 20, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
05/12/2021 - White, Brianna Emerily, N 4th Rd, Forest, Assault/Simple, Telecommunication Crime/Threat
05/12/2021 - Sistrunk, Justin Lee, Mill Branch Rd, Pulaski, Fleeing or Eluding Police in Motor Vehicle, Felony
05/12/2021 - Vidonne, Dakota Joseph, Hold for Other Agency
05/12/2021 - Wilson, Caterion Teontrell, Steadman Rd, Morton, Murder/Capital
05/12/2021 - Graffenread, Kathleen, S Rasco Rd, Forest, Child, Contributing to Delinquency or Neglect, Assault/Domestic Aggravated Assault
05/12/2021 - Campbell, Shane Joseph, McMillan Rd, Lake, Sexual Battery
05/12/2021 - Nester, Matthew Cole, Hwy. 489, Lake, Laarceny/Grand
05/13/2021 - Lewis, Danny Lamont, Lyle Dr., Morton, Controlled Substance/Possession W/Intent to Distribute/Firearm Enhancement, Controlled Substance/Possession W/Intent to Distribute
05/13/2021 - Amos, Alisha, Waggoner Rd, Morton, Burglary/Auto
05/14/2021 - Hodge, Ryone, Russell St, Union, Assault/Simple on LEO
05/14/2021 - Campbell, Aaron Tyreese, Johnston Town Rd. Lake
05/14/2021 - Jones, Billy, Homewood Rd., Forest, Disturbance of Family
05/15/2021 - Reed, Jarvis Malik, S. Raleigh Rd. Forest, Tag/None or Expired, Possession of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle, Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II
05/15/2021 - Duell, Brandy Joe, Harperville Rd., Forest, Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony), Possession of Paraphernalia
05/15/2021 - George, Steven Dewayne, Hwy 13 Morton, Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony), Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor)
05/16/2021 - Mayers, Larry Darnell, Fountain Dr., Forest, DUI/1st Offense
05/16/2021 - Everett, Kevin, Independence Dr., Morton, Disturbance of Family
05/16/2021 - Chandler, Taforest Donta, Robinson St. Jackson, Burgulary/Dwelling – Break inner Door
05/17/2021 - Marrin, Jorge, Hwy 21 Forest, Disorderly Conduct/Disobey Lawful Order, Speeding 1-9, Auto Insurance/None
05/17/2021 - Lee, Donte’ Anthony, Hwy 481 Ludlow
05/19/2021 - Reid, Krystal, 62 Reid Rd., Forest, Justice Court Fail to Appear
05/20/2021 - Wade, Austin, Lake Rd., Pelahatchie, Assault/Simple Domestic Violence – 3rd Offense
05/20/2021 - Brown, Raheem, Lay Loop Rd., Lake, Weapon/Possession by Convicted Felon, Hold for Evaluation
05/20/2021 - Bradford, Linda Faye, Lyle Dr., Morton, Child, Contributing to Delinquency or Neglect
05/20/2021 - Washington, Arthur Joe N. Boykin St., Morton, Disorderly Conduct/Disobey Lawful Order