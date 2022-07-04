The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between March 18 and March 24, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

03/18 Daniel Boyd, Kalem Trailer Park 06, Morton – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

03/18 Christopher Polk, 2285 Hwy 80, Morton – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

03/18 Carlos Kentress Smith, 601 Old Hwy 13, Morton – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon

03/18 Raychelle Kelly, Kalem Trailer Park 06, Morton – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance; Contraband Items/ Possession in Jail

03/18 Victoria Frances Murchie, 5214 Morton Marathon Rd., Morton – Possession of Paraphernalia

03/18 Earnest Monk, 5219 Morton Marathon Rd., Morton – Possessions of Paraphernalia

03/18 Mandy Gail Landrum, 1264 Good Hope Rd., Lake – Court Order

03/19 Judith Brown, 4799 N Highway 483, Ludlow – Disturbing the Public Peace

03/19 Delynn Pittman, 193 Arthur Harris Rd., Ludlow – Contempt of Court; Cyberstalking; Email Threats/ Harassment; Simple Assault; Failure to Appear in Justice Court

03/19 Mike Williams, Hwy 35 N, Forest – Disturbing the Peace of Another ; Disorderly Conduct/Disobey Lawful Order

03/19 Cheyenne Jackson, 617 Mitchell Cove, Brandon – Hold for Evaluation

03/20 Dana Wright, 4937 Forest Hill Rd., Byram – Bond Surrender

03/20 Everson Laron Reed, 109 Stave Mill Rd., Lake – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

03/21 Bobby Derll Rush, 2610 Highland St., Meridian – Probation Violation

03/21 Hayley Howard, 80 Craver Rd., Morton – Disturbance of Family

03/21 Sederious Morrell Patrick, 1170 Long Pilgrim, Forest – Shooting at Motor Vehicle or Transportation Facility; Simple Domestic Assault 1st/2nd Offense; Malicious Mischief; Value <$1000

03/22 James Jayroe, 136 Lakeshore Dr., Richland – State Work Program

03/22 Tyler Mixon, 207 Ridgeway St., Vicksburg – State Work Program

03/22 Jumail Burns, 538 A Sheeplo Loop, Hattiesburg – State Work Program

03/22 Darius Brown, 2101 Ladnier Rd. Lot 30, Gautier – State Work Program

03/22 Bobby Harriell, 21119 D. P. Guy Rd., Ruth – State Work Program

03/22 Lil Jefferey Rahkeem Wells, 10071 Rd 2641, Philadelphia – State Work Program

03/22 Jonathan Butler, 1314 Hall Dr., Ripley – State Work Program

03/22 David Chad Miller, 239 Bishop Rd., Morton – Probation Violation

03/23 Jahiem Johnson, 3245 Old Hwy 80, Morton – Hold for Evaluation

03/23 Austin Daniel Perkins, 764 Cooperville Rd., Morton – Hold for Evaluation

03/23 Jhamauri Mykiel Slack, 258 N 2nd Ave., Forest – Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Possession/Sale/ Transfer of Stolen Firearm

03/24 Tony Demetris Lyles, 1227 E Oak St., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Paraphernalia

03/24 Marissa Ferguson, 1398 Watson Dr., Forest – Hold for Other Agency

03/24 Cameron Danyea Prater, 3318 Edwards Ave., Jackson – Indictment

03/24 Lucius Vantrae Ball, 3488 Cliff Armstrong Rd., Lena – Indictment

03/24 Ricky Jason Watkins, 1248 Stribling Center Rd., Carthage – Indictment

03/24 Tony Usry, 4560 Laurel Hill Rd., Carthage – Indictment

03/24 Jasavious Mikell West, 51 N Boyd Rd., Lena – Indictment

03/24 Willie Thompson, 1221 E First St., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Shane Joseph Campbell, 751 McMillan Rd., Lake – Indictment

03/24 Joshua Jay McDonald, 567 Martin Luther King Dr., Morton – Indictment

03/24 Billy Charles Smith, 3637 King Rd., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Jerome Hord, 8890 Morton Marathon Rd., Pulaski – Indictment

03/24 Katina Ann Jackson, 84 Lang Mill Rd., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Andreka Harper, 1062 Homewood Rd., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Jardaiza Kincaid, 1783 Cowardtown Rd., Morton – Indictment

03/24 Marquita Jazelle Silas, 212 MLK Ave., Hattiesburg – Indictment

03/24 James Wash, 7200 65th Ave., Brooklyn Park, MN – Probation Violation

03/24 Willis Taveon Brown, 135 W Oak Rd., Forest – Indictment

03/24 Haley Ates, 7561 Hwy 501, Louin – Indictment

03/24 Rio Hobson, 963 Jenkins St., Pearl – Aggravated Assault/ Extreme Indifference to Life; Domestic Aggravated Assault; Attempt to Commit an Offense

03/24 Nathan Moore, 256 Crossroads Rd., Pelahatchie – Hold for Evaluation

03/24 Braxton Lee McCann, 1843 Salem Rd., Forest – Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon

03/24 Ladarius Omar Reed, 560 Hughes Lane, Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Following to Close