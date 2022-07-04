The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between March 18 and March 24, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
03/18 Daniel Boyd, Kalem Trailer Park 06, Morton – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
03/18 Christopher Polk, 2285 Hwy 80, Morton – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
03/18 Carlos Kentress Smith, 601 Old Hwy 13, Morton – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance; Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon
03/18 Raychelle Kelly, Kalem Trailer Park 06, Morton – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance; Contraband Items/ Possession in Jail
03/18 Victoria Frances Murchie, 5214 Morton Marathon Rd., Morton – Possession of Paraphernalia
03/18 Earnest Monk, 5219 Morton Marathon Rd., Morton – Possessions of Paraphernalia
03/18 Mandy Gail Landrum, 1264 Good Hope Rd., Lake – Court Order
03/19 Judith Brown, 4799 N Highway 483, Ludlow – Disturbing the Public Peace
03/19 Delynn Pittman, 193 Arthur Harris Rd., Ludlow – Contempt of Court; Cyberstalking; Email Threats/ Harassment; Simple Assault; Failure to Appear in Justice Court
03/19 Mike Williams, Hwy 35 N, Forest – Disturbing the Peace of Another ; Disorderly Conduct/Disobey Lawful Order
03/19 Cheyenne Jackson, 617 Mitchell Cove, Brandon – Hold for Evaluation
03/20 Dana Wright, 4937 Forest Hill Rd., Byram – Bond Surrender
03/20 Everson Laron Reed, 109 Stave Mill Rd., Lake – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)
03/21 Bobby Derll Rush, 2610 Highland St., Meridian – Probation Violation
03/21 Hayley Howard, 80 Craver Rd., Morton – Disturbance of Family
03/21 Sederious Morrell Patrick, 1170 Long Pilgrim, Forest – Shooting at Motor Vehicle or Transportation Facility; Simple Domestic Assault 1st/2nd Offense; Malicious Mischief; Value <$1000
03/22 James Jayroe, 136 Lakeshore Dr., Richland – State Work Program
03/22 Tyler Mixon, 207 Ridgeway St., Vicksburg – State Work Program
03/22 Jumail Burns, 538 A Sheeplo Loop, Hattiesburg – State Work Program
03/22 Darius Brown, 2101 Ladnier Rd. Lot 30, Gautier – State Work Program
03/22 Bobby Harriell, 21119 D. P. Guy Rd., Ruth – State Work Program
03/22 Lil Jefferey Rahkeem Wells, 10071 Rd 2641, Philadelphia – State Work Program
03/22 Jonathan Butler, 1314 Hall Dr., Ripley – State Work Program
03/22 David Chad Miller, 239 Bishop Rd., Morton – Probation Violation
03/23 Jahiem Johnson, 3245 Old Hwy 80, Morton – Hold for Evaluation
03/23 Austin Daniel Perkins, 764 Cooperville Rd., Morton – Hold for Evaluation
03/23 Jhamauri Mykiel Slack, 258 N 2nd Ave., Forest – Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Possession/Sale/ Transfer of Stolen Firearm
03/24 Tony Demetris Lyles, 1227 E Oak St., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Paraphernalia
03/24 Marissa Ferguson, 1398 Watson Dr., Forest – Hold for Other Agency
03/24 Cameron Danyea Prater, 3318 Edwards Ave., Jackson – Indictment
03/24 Lucius Vantrae Ball, 3488 Cliff Armstrong Rd., Lena – Indictment
03/24 Ricky Jason Watkins, 1248 Stribling Center Rd., Carthage – Indictment
03/24 Tony Usry, 4560 Laurel Hill Rd., Carthage – Indictment
03/24 Jasavious Mikell West, 51 N Boyd Rd., Lena – Indictment
03/24 Willie Thompson, 1221 E First St., Forest – Indictment
03/24 Shane Joseph Campbell, 751 McMillan Rd., Lake – Indictment
03/24 Joshua Jay McDonald, 567 Martin Luther King Dr., Morton – Indictment
03/24 Billy Charles Smith, 3637 King Rd., Forest – Indictment
03/24 Jerome Hord, 8890 Morton Marathon Rd., Pulaski – Indictment
03/24 Katina Ann Jackson, 84 Lang Mill Rd., Forest – Indictment
03/24 Andreka Harper, 1062 Homewood Rd., Forest – Indictment
03/24 Jardaiza Kincaid, 1783 Cowardtown Rd., Morton – Indictment
03/24 Marquita Jazelle Silas, 212 MLK Ave., Hattiesburg – Indictment
03/24 James Wash, 7200 65th Ave., Brooklyn Park, MN – Probation Violation
03/24 Willis Taveon Brown, 135 W Oak Rd., Forest – Indictment
03/24 Haley Ates, 7561 Hwy 501, Louin – Indictment
03/24 Rio Hobson, 963 Jenkins St., Pearl – Aggravated Assault/ Extreme Indifference to Life; Domestic Aggravated Assault; Attempt to Commit an Offense
03/24 Nathan Moore, 256 Crossroads Rd., Pelahatchie – Hold for Evaluation
03/24 Braxton Lee McCann, 1843 Salem Rd., Forest – Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon
03/24 Ladarius Omar Reed, 560 Hughes Lane, Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Following to Close