The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between December 18 and December 30, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

12/22 Zachary Thomas Smith, DUI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tint Law, Hold

12/22 Larry Earl Ealy, 1285 Old Jackson Road, Forest, Public Drunk

12/22 Douglas Ryans, DUI

12/22 John Gage Risher, 416 H.W. Moorehead Rd, Pulaski, DUI, No Proof of Insurance, Possession of Marijuana less than oz.

12/22 Jessie Carl Ickom Jr, 271 Tower Rd, Lake, No Insurance, driving while license suspended, DUI 1st, Alcohol & Marijuana

12/22 Joseph Farrell Hunt, 157 DQ Hunt Rd, Lake, DUI 1st, Suspended license, Possession of Marijuana

12/23 Kristen Lee, 303 Pineneedle Dr, Brandon, DUI 1st, Fail to keep proper lane

12/23 Edward Hall, Hwy 80 E, Forest, Public Intoxication

12/23 Ozellia Bennett, 1932 2nd Ave., Augusta, GA, DUI other

12/23 Larry Donal Tucker, 434 Holmes St, Lake, DUI 2nd, No Insurance, driving while license suspended

12/23 George Young, 2509 W Clubview Circle, Yazoo, DUI 1st

12/24 Tyler Matthew Marcum, 4815 Damascus Rd, Walnut Grove, Domestic violence

12/24 Stephanie Dunnam, 2524 Sandtown Rd, Marietta, GA, Move over law, DUI 2nd

12/24 Felix Marroquin, 1191 Old Hwy 35, Forest, DUI, No Insurance, No DL

12/24 Marty Joe Wilkerson, 15 Gray Rd, Lake, DUI 2nd, Careless Driving, no seatbelt, No proof of insurance, Driving on suspended license

12/25 Alexander Alonzo Gomez, 177 Magnolia Rd, Clinton, DUI 1st, No DL, No Insurance, Careless driving

12/25 Kassandra Faye Chessner, 225 Chessner Rd, Canton, DUI 1st

12/25 Domingo Maurico, 400 N 2nd Ave., Forest, DUI 2nd

12/25 Perez Rubelsy, DUI 1st

12/26 Elizabeth Diane Chamblee, 6581 Hwy 481 S, Pulaski, DUI 1st, Possession of Marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, Simple assault – threats x 2, Disorderly conduct – failure to comply, Disorderly conduct – resisting arrest, Hold

12/26 James Brandon Holmes, 3090 Goodhope Rd, Decatur, Burglary of a storehouse

12/27 Amy Rutledge, 3791 Midway Odom Rd, Forest, Shoplifting, Hold, Possession of controlled substance (felony)

12/27 Jakellsey Hollis, 147 Acree St, Morton, Hold for MDOC, Hold for Investigation, Disorderly failure to comply

12/28 James Griffin, 804 E 5th St, Forest, Justice Court Warrant for Home Repair Fraud, hold for Carthage PD, Hold for Lake

12/28 Jennifer Ogletree, 65 Jones Rd, Forest, Warrant Trespassing

12/28 MyKia Reed, 116 N Pineridge Rd, Forest, DUI other, No Insurance

12/29 Spencer Whitfield, 563 Gennie Morrow Rd, Lawrence, Warrant fail to appear

12/29 Kiera Young, 746 Ephesus Rd, Forest, Domestic violence

12/29 Michael Harris, 626 Sanctified Rd, Morton, DUI, No Insurance, driving while license suspended, Unsafe operation

12/29 Tina Evans, 2181 Old Jackson Rd, Forest, DUI 1st

12/29 Jasmine Ickom, 136 Flora Dr, Lake, DUI 1st, Child Endangerment x 2

12/29 Stephanie Bennett, 420 E Boundary Apt D 124, Augusta, GA, DUI 1st other, no proof of Insurance, Hold per Judge Freeman, Hold per Captain Johnson

12/29 Tyree Shepard, 4966 Old Jackson Rd, Forest, Possession of Marijuana in a motor vehicle

12/29 Santiago Gonzalez, 3049 Springfield Rd, Morton, DUI 1st, No DL, No proof of Insurance

12/30 Shawn Moss, 290 N 3rd Ave, Forest, DUI 1st

12/30 Demoine Hunt, 239 S 5th Ave, Decatur, Hold for Investigation, DUI other substance, Possession of controlled substance, speeding, no Insurance, Stolen Firearm, Possession of Marijuana in a motor vehicle