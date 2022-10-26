The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 17 and October 23, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
10/17 Carrie D. Poe, 330 Kimberly Ave., Brandon – Possession of Paraphernalia
10/17 Tyrus Tillman, 225 Johnson Rd., Lake – Murder
10/17 Kenneth Pinkston, 233 E Rankin St., Jackson – Suspended Driver’s License; Possession of Meth; Resisting Arrest
10/17 JoAnne Cooper, 4260 Attala Rd., Kosciusko – Unknown
10/17 Dashielle Earnest, Lake – Simple Assault x 2
10/17 Alfredo Martinez, 691 E 2nd Ave., Morton – Felony, Malicious Mischief
10/17 Itayvion Pope, 231 Pace St., Forest – Hold for Investigation
10/17 Jamond Roshae Rosell, 64 Craft St., Morton – Shoplifting; Contempt of Court
10/18 Timothy Anderson, 393 Monroe Moore, Morton – Bond Surrender on Possession of Controlled Substance
10/18 Damen N. Allen, Homeless, Morton – Malicious Mischief; Trespassing
10/18 Cenarius Morgan, 205 Anderson Rd., Forest – Murder
10/18 Lazedrick Washington, 87 County Rd., Morton – No Tag Light; No Insurance; DUI; Window Tint Violation
10/18 Kelsey Parrott, 632 E Watkins Rd., Lena – DUI/1st Offense
10/18 Victoria Weaver, 774 SCR 514C, Morton – Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance
10/19 Dusty Lee Yarrington, 608 Franklin Rd., Morton – Public Drunk
10/19 Ricky Hanford, 80 Moore Lane, Forest – Shooting into An Occupied Dwelling
10/20 Stephanie Horn, Hwy 492, Sebastopol - Disturbing the Peace
10/20 Braxton McCann, Salem Rd., Forest – Hold for Other Agency
10/20 Joshua Nicks, 721 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Murder
10/20 Randy Newell, 66 Harrington Crl., Lena – Trespassing
10/20 Dale Coghlan, 1472 Kalem Rd., Morton – DUI/1st Offense; No Insurance
10/20 Earl Bowman, 1132 Leesburg Rd., Pelahatchie = Grand Larceny
10/20 Amy Parks, 4964 Blossom Hill Rd., Forest – Burglary
10/20 Zachius Jevon Brown, 435 Moore St., Morton – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle
10/20 Natashia Shantell Wallace, 12 Jones St., Union – DUI/2nd Offense
10/20 Marko Beamon, 1569 VFW Rd., Forest – DUI; Possession of (not listed) in Motor Vehicle; No Insurance
10/20 Anthony Cascio, 113 Eastwood Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense
10/20 Ruban Martinez, 280 White Oak Ave., Raleigh – DUI/1st Offense
10/21 Lattarrel Hughes, 286 W Banks St., Forest – No Driver’s License; Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana; Speeding; No Insurance; Expired Tag
10/21 Amanda Porter, 1213 W Little River Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court
10/21 Edward Hall, Mittimus
10/23 Chanthy Thongivilay, 29 Princeton St., New York – Hold for Other Agency
10/23 Edward Beamon, 1026 Morgan Rd., Lena – Child Endangerment, No Child Restraint; No Seatbelt; DUI
10/23 Raymond Burk, 522 Coal Bluff Rd., Lena – Resisting Arrest; DUI/2nd Offense; No Insurance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Driving with Suspended License
10/23 Dexter Holmes, 217 S Johnson Ave., Louisville – DUI/1st Offense
10/23 Kayla Bell, 3140 Hughes Mitchell Rd., Conehatta - DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance