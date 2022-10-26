The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 17 and October 23, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

10/17 Carrie D. Poe, 330 Kimberly Ave., Brandon – Possession of Paraphernalia

10/17 Tyrus Tillman, 225 Johnson Rd., Lake – Murder

10/17 Kenneth Pinkston, 233 E Rankin St., Jackson – Suspended Driver’s License; Possession of Meth; Resisting Arrest

10/17 JoAnne Cooper, 4260 Attala Rd., Kosciusko – Unknown

10/17 Dashielle Earnest, Lake – Simple Assault x 2

10/17 Alfredo Martinez, 691 E 2nd Ave., Morton – Felony, Malicious Mischief

10/17 Itayvion Pope, 231 Pace St., Forest – Hold for Investigation

10/17 Jamond Roshae Rosell, 64 Craft St., Morton – Shoplifting; Contempt of Court

10/18 Timothy Anderson, 393 Monroe Moore, Morton – Bond Surrender on Possession of Controlled Substance

10/18 Damen N. Allen, Homeless, Morton – Malicious Mischief; Trespassing

10/18 Cenarius Morgan, 205 Anderson Rd., Forest – Murder

10/18 Lazedrick Washington, 87 County Rd., Morton – No Tag Light; No Insurance; DUI; Window Tint Violation

10/18 Kelsey Parrott, 632 E Watkins Rd., Lena – DUI/1st Offense

10/18 Victoria Weaver, 774 SCR 514C, Morton – Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance

10/19 Dusty Lee Yarrington, 608 Franklin Rd., Morton – Public Drunk

10/19 Ricky Hanford, 80 Moore Lane, Forest – Shooting into An Occupied Dwelling

10/20 Stephanie Horn, Hwy 492, Sebastopol - Disturbing the Peace

10/20 Braxton McCann, Salem Rd., Forest – Hold for Other Agency

10/20 Joshua Nicks, 721 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Murder

10/20 Randy Newell, 66 Harrington Crl., Lena – Trespassing

10/20 Dale Coghlan, 1472 Kalem Rd., Morton – DUI/1st Offense; No Insurance

10/20 Earl Bowman, 1132 Leesburg Rd., Pelahatchie = Grand Larceny

10/20 Amy Parks, 4964 Blossom Hill Rd., Forest – Burglary

10/20 Zachius Jevon Brown, 435 Moore St., Morton – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana in a Motor Vehicle

10/20 Natashia Shantell Wallace, 12 Jones St., Union – DUI/2nd Offense

10/20 Marko Beamon, 1569 VFW Rd., Forest – DUI; Possession of (not listed) in Motor Vehicle; No Insurance

10/20 Anthony Cascio, 113 Eastwood Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

10/20 Ruban Martinez, 280 White Oak Ave., Raleigh – DUI/1st Offense

10/21 Lattarrel Hughes, 286 W Banks St., Forest – No Driver’s License; Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana; Speeding; No Insurance; Expired Tag

10/21 Amanda Porter, 1213 W Little River Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court

10/21 Edward Hall, Mittimus

10/23 Chanthy Thongivilay, 29 Princeton St., New York – Hold for Other Agency

10/23 Edward Beamon, 1026 Morgan Rd., Lena – Child Endangerment, No Child Restraint; No Seatbelt; DUI

10/23 Raymond Burk, 522 Coal Bluff Rd., Lena – Resisting Arrest; DUI/2nd Offense; No Insurance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Driving with Suspended License

10/23 Dexter Holmes, 217 S Johnson Ave., Louisville – DUI/1st Offense

10/23 Kayla Bell, 3140 Hughes Mitchell Rd., Conehatta - DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance