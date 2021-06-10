The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 8, 2021 and October 21, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

10/08 Shawn Dewayne Graffree, 512 Dennis Rd., Lake – Probation Violation

10/08 Maio Anderson, 1928 Robinson Rd., Forest – DUI/2ND Offense; Expired Driver’s License, Speeding 10-19

10/08 Desmond Harris, 458 Gray Rd., Lake – DUI/1st Offense; No Seatbelt; Darked than Authorized Window Tent; No Auto Insurance; Child Endangerment; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); Contributing to Delinquency or Neglect of a Child

10/08 Roger Lee Nicholson, 281 CR 50326, Newton – DUI/ 1ST Offense

10/08 Nathan Paul Sellers, 256 Burma Dr., Pearl – Trespass

10/09 Larry Sherrel Kincaid, 197 Forest – DUI/ 2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

10/09 Desiree Rajeen Thomas, 111 Payton St., Forest – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order; Resisting or Obstructing Arrest; Profanity, etc in Public Place; Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

10/09 Celestino Rodrigez Garcia, 700 Wicket St., Forest, MS – Leave the Scene of An Accident, Attended Vehicle Injury or Death

10/10 Catenia Pace, 146 Willis Rd., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia; Trespassing upon Lands of Another; Disturbing the Peace of Another

10/11 Jermaine Waits, 29 DQ Hunt Rd., Lake – Court Order

10/11 Jamond Harper, 445 Steadman Rd., Morton – Not Listed

10/11 James Chamblee, 689 Hwy 487 E., Carthage – Grand Larceny

10/11 Rodney Perkins, Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Grand Larceny

10/11 Christopher Taylor, 3158 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

10/11 Johnny Jerome Kincaid, 175 James Kincaid Rd., Lena – Not Listed

10/11 Jessica Massey, 3217 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Not Listed

10/11 Duriel Lenox Hobbs, 601 Old Hwy 13 S., Morton – Simple Domestic Assault/ 1st/2nd Offense

10/11 David Lamar Wright 2639 S Little River Rd., Forest – DUI/ 1st Offense; Driving While License was Suspended; No Auto Insurance; No Tail Lights; Improperly Operating Equipment; No Seatbelt

10/11 Marquis Lennell Huffman, 113 Alana Dr., Carthage – Trespass

10/12 Gareth Bates, 439 Warren Town Rd., Pulaski – Court Order

10/12 Mandy Stewart, 109 Old Black and White Rd., Forest – Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

10/12 Teresa Steadham, 1984 Leesburg Rd., Pelahatchie – Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance

10/12 Corey Bullock, 704 Wicker St., Forest – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

10/13 Ervin Wayne Smith, 525 S 3rd Ave., Forest – Obstructing Public Highway

10/13 Jerry Evans, Forest Motel, Forest – Disturbing the Peace of Another

10/13 Ieshia McGee, 1820 Old Salem Rd., Walnut Grove – Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order

10/13 Moses McLaurin, 479 New Subdivision Rd., Morton – Receiving Stolen Property (felony)

10/13 Jonah Wayne Spivey, 1772 SCR 558, Pulaski – DUI/1st Offense; Resisting or Obstructing Arrest; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Possession of Parphernalia; No Auto Insurance; No Driver’s License; Disobey Traffic Control Device; Possession of Marijuana/ Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle

10/13 Jimmy McBeath, 14571 Hwy 21, Philadelphia – Public Drunk; Possession of Marijuana/Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle

10/14 Kawon Da’Shun Wilson, 40 S Rasco Ln, Forest – Sentenced

10/14 Lamarty Bikeny Kincaid, 11289 N Hwy 35 N, Forest – Trafficking in Controlled Substances

10/15 Lynn P Evans, 704 Wicker Street Rd., Forest – Public Drunk

10/15 Dequawn Lofton, 127 Hillsboro St., Forest – Not Listed

10/15 Walter Ray Arnold, 732 Salem Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

10/15 Jalen Lashawn Coleman, 2198 Old Hwy 80, Forest – Not Listed

10/15 Serdrick Demond Lyles, 10364 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Lena – DUI, 1st Offense/ No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor); No or Expired Tag; Improperly Operating Equipment

10/15 Calvin Earl Ealy, CT 241 Page Rd., Forest – DUI, 1st Offense

10/16 Charles Anthony Cobern, 11468 Hwy 15, Newton – Trespass, After Notice Given

10/16 Shawn Dewayne Graffree, 512 Dennis Rd., Lake – DUI, 1st Offense; Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop When Officer Signals; Switched Tag; Driver’s License Expired; No Auto Insurance; Motor Vehicle Taking - $1000 or Less (misdemeanor); Disobey Traffic Control Device; Hold for Other Agency

10/16 Brian O’neal Patrick, 110 Patrick Dr., Forest – Not Listed

10/17 Charles Weaver Jr., 666 Harry S. Truman Dr., Upper Marlboro, MD – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

10/17 Devin Craig Lewis, 3664 Hwy 35 N., Carthage - Public Drunk

10/17 Kevin Earl Jackson, 225 E County Line Rd., Morton – Trespass

10/19 Stephen Leigh Phillips, 1004 S Little River Rd., Forest – Leave the Scene of Accident with Injuries or Death

10/19 Ladarius Joe Lewis, 1307 Hwy 16 W., Carthage – DUI, 1st Offense; Speeding 10-19; No Auto Insurance, w proof

10/19 Earnest Tillman, 184 Royal Oak Rd., Canton – Grand Larceny

10/19 Jaterriean Jykeece Ealy, 163 Acree St., Morton – DUI, 1st Offense; No Driver’s License; Careless Driving; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

10/21 Laderlynn Griffin, 10361 Road 234 Union – DUI, 1st Offense; Speeding 1-9

10/21 Billy James Stewart, 1112 Primer Drive Rd., Carthage – Profanity, Etc. in a Public Place; Public Drunk

10/21 Darrell Hawkins, 804 Edwards Rd., Forest – Careless Driving; Fleeing or Eluding Police in Motor Vehicle (felony); No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Aggravated Assault on A Law Officer; Contempt of Court

10/21 Sylvester Lee Jackson, Jr., 223 Bolden St., Union – Possessions of Paraphernalia; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order; Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

10/21 Milton Noblin, 7073 W Moore-Tower Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family