The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 14 and November 20, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

11/14 Kenneth Mobbs, 130 Penn Oak Lane Rd., Pelahatchie – Warrant, Contempt of Court, FTA; Warrant, Larceny; Bond Surrender

11/14 Samuel Blake Burnham, 156 Ware Rd., Pelahatchie – Trespassing

11/15 Francisco Lucas, 221 Woodland Dr., Forest – Public Drunk; Child Endangerment; Failure to Comply; Leaving the Scene of Accident

11/16 Isais Jose Cordano, 417 Wilson St., Forest – Aggravated Assault

11/16 Michael Chappell, 127 4th St., Magee – Work Program

11/16 Jose Olmedo, 1890 Rosebud School Rd., Walnut Grove – Disturbance of Family

11/16 David Chad Miller, 239 Bishop Rd., Morton – Probation Violation

11/16 James Washington, 306 West Ave., TX – Possession of Controlled Substance; Failure to Comply 2x; Disorderly Conduct; Resisting Arrest; Simple Assault on Law Officer

11/16 Johnny Reed, 1338 Steadman Rd., Morton – DUI/3rd Offense (felony); No Driver’s License; No Seatbelt

11/17 Eddie Gilbert, 115 Nate Rd., Lake – Indictment

11/17 Steven Darnell Clanton, 862 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton – DUI; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; No Insurance; Driving While License is Suspended

11/18 Jacob Funder Barke – 134 Dixon Rd., GA – Fail to Keep Proper Lane; No Proof of Insurance; Disorderly Conduct; Failure to Comply; Resisting Arrest

11/18 Carnell Hughes, 55 Kirsch Rd., Forest – DUI/Other; Speeding; No Proof of Insurance

11/18 Maurice Harris, 1443 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Court Order

11/18 Moses McLaurin, 99 Craft St., Morton – Receiving Stolen Property x7

11/18 Edward Hall – Mittimus

11/19 Jackson Harvey, 1691 Hwy 481 N., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

11/19 Maurico Domingo, 400 N 2nd Ave., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; Careless Driving; Running Stop Sign; Disregard Traffic Device;

11/19 Herman Perritt, 1424 Old Sawmill Rd., Lake – Fail to Keep Proper Lane; Driving While License is Suspended; Seatbelt Violation x2; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; DUI/3rd Offense

11/19 Christopher White, 1670 VFW Rd., Forest – Domestic Violence

11/20 Jamie Derrick, 3406 Mudline Rd., Lake – DUI/1st Offense; Failure to Keep Proper Lane; No Insurance

11/20 Christopher Johnson, 100 VFW Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family