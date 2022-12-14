The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between November 29 and December 5, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between December 5 and December 12, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

12/5 Edward Dearing, 2141 Russell Community Rd., indictment

12/5 Amber Harris, 342 Rubin Rd. Lena, Hold for Investigation

12/5 Juan Gabrial Rojas, Sebastopol, Destruction of City Property

12/6 Emilo Fitzgerald Warnsley, 2928 Hwy. 481, Morton, Hold for MDOC

12/7 Chelsey Tyree, 248 Oak Park DR., Forest, Indicted, Exploitation of a vunerable adult

12/7 Crystal Bennett, 260 Lewis Prestage Rd., Forest, Uttering forger, possession of a controlled substance

12/7 Nathanial Arnold, 248 Waggoner Rd., Morton, Felony possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, failure to comply

12/7 Jason Prestage, 260 Louis Prestage Rd., Morton, Grand Larceny

12/7 Letonia Amer, 442 New Subdivision Rd., Morton, DUI implied consent

12/7 Pierceson Favre, DUI implied consent

127 Jeremy Harris, 1582 Sulpher Springs, Camden, MS, exhibiting weapon, threatening X2, simple assault X2

12/8 Glent Dixon, 141 Red Oak Rd., Conehatta, seatbelt violation, DUI 1st, improper equipment

12/8 Sebastian Martin, 375 N. Second Ave., Apt. 1, Forest, DUI

12/8 Jered Wynn, 112 Barns St., Jackson, work program

12/8 William Jackson, 1810 Pearl River Dr., Laurel, work program

12/8 Dalton Hynum, 678 Kirkland Rd., Vicksburg, work program

12/8 Derrick Antoine, 531 Wells St., Philadlephia, DUI, no seat belt, no proof of ins., possession

12/8 Oscar Martinez, 121 Hwy 481 S., Morton, DUI other

12/8 Israel Jeronomio Augustin Miranda, 8500 Narin St., Houston TX, DUI

12/9 Fredrick Rudolph, 2192 Hwy., 21, disorderly conduct X3

12/9 Leslie Patrick, 979 Oliver Dr., Forest, Disturbance of a family

12/9 Letoune Wright, 201 North Ave., Pelahatchie, no DL, DUI other, no insurance

12/9 Davarias Harris, 301 7th Ave., Morton, expired tag, DUI, no insurance

12/9 Edward hall, Hwy. 80 Forest, weekend mittiums

12/9 Charles Walker Spears, 179 Watson Dr., #2, Forest, no seatbelt X3, no ins, DUI, failure to keep proper lane, careless driving

12/9 Lee Trenton Gee, 1790 Bear Rd., Carthage, mittiums

12/9 Michael Scott Bates, 420 Kalem Rd., Morton, possession of meth (felony) possession of paraphernalia

12/9 Rodsinsey Harris, 7001 Mudline Rd., Lake, DUI 1st

12/9 Jeremy Harris, 1582 Sulpher Springs, Trespassing

12/10 Zachary Wade Sellers, 302 Perch St., Harrisburg, AR, DUI, no DL, no insurance, seatbelt X2, failure to dim lights

12/10 Brooke Gilbert, 256 Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest, disturbance of a family

12/10 Rodney Antonious Red, 276 North 3rd Ave, Forest, DUI, no prof of ins, improper driving, no DL

12/11 Damion Lloyd, 2333 Old Jackson Rd., Forest, Hold for Capt. Johnson

12/11 Raven Isaac, 134 Ball Park Rd., Choctaw, DUI other

12/12 Shakendra Wash, 415 1st Ave., Forest, previous charge

12/12 Calvin Hunter, 107 Verne St., Union , contempt of court

12/12 Eric Coronado, 581 Broad St., Forest, DUI other

12/12 Christopher Moore, 125 Old Hwy. 80 Morton, DUI, no insurance, contempt of court, hold for MDOC

12/13 Jamasion Wilson, 562Futch Rd., Forest, DUI other, no Dl, no insurance, improper equipment.