The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between December 5 and December 12, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
12/5 Edward Dearing, 2141 Russell Community Rd., indictment
12/5 Amber Harris, 342 Rubin Rd. Lena, Hold for Investigation
12/5 Juan Gabrial Rojas, Sebastopol, Destruction of City Property
12/6 Emilo Fitzgerald Warnsley, 2928 Hwy. 481, Morton, Hold for MDOC
12/7 Chelsey Tyree, 248 Oak Park DR., Forest, Indicted, Exploitation of a vunerable adult
12/7 Crystal Bennett, 260 Lewis Prestage Rd., Forest, Uttering forger, possession of a controlled substance
12/7 Nathanial Arnold, 248 Waggoner Rd., Morton, Felony possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, failure to comply
12/7 Jason Prestage, 260 Louis Prestage Rd., Morton, Grand Larceny
12/7 Letonia Amer, 442 New Subdivision Rd., Morton, DUI implied consent
12/7 Pierceson Favre, DUI implied consent
127 Jeremy Harris, 1582 Sulpher Springs, Camden, MS, exhibiting weapon, threatening X2, simple assault X2
12/8 Glent Dixon, 141 Red Oak Rd., Conehatta, seatbelt violation, DUI 1st, improper equipment
12/8 Sebastian Martin, 375 N. Second Ave., Apt. 1, Forest, DUI
12/8 Jered Wynn, 112 Barns St., Jackson, work program
12/8 William Jackson, 1810 Pearl River Dr., Laurel, work program
12/8 Dalton Hynum, 678 Kirkland Rd., Vicksburg, work program
12/8 Derrick Antoine, 531 Wells St., Philadlephia, DUI, no seat belt, no proof of ins., possession
12/8 Oscar Martinez, 121 Hwy 481 S., Morton, DUI other
12/8 Israel Jeronomio Augustin Miranda, 8500 Narin St., Houston TX, DUI
12/9 Fredrick Rudolph, 2192 Hwy., 21, disorderly conduct X3
12/9 Leslie Patrick, 979 Oliver Dr., Forest, Disturbance of a family
12/9 Letoune Wright, 201 North Ave., Pelahatchie, no DL, DUI other, no insurance
12/9 Davarias Harris, 301 7th Ave., Morton, expired tag, DUI, no insurance
12/9 Edward hall, Hwy. 80 Forest, weekend mittiums
12/9 Charles Walker Spears, 179 Watson Dr., #2, Forest, no seatbelt X3, no ins, DUI, failure to keep proper lane, careless driving
12/9 Lee Trenton Gee, 1790 Bear Rd., Carthage, mittiums
12/9 Michael Scott Bates, 420 Kalem Rd., Morton, possession of meth (felony) possession of paraphernalia
12/9 Rodsinsey Harris, 7001 Mudline Rd., Lake, DUI 1st
12/9 Jeremy Harris, 1582 Sulpher Springs, Trespassing
12/10 Zachary Wade Sellers, 302 Perch St., Harrisburg, AR, DUI, no DL, no insurance, seatbelt X2, failure to dim lights
12/10 Brooke Gilbert, 256 Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest, disturbance of a family
12/10 Rodney Antonious Red, 276 North 3rd Ave, Forest, DUI, no prof of ins, improper driving, no DL
12/11 Damion Lloyd, 2333 Old Jackson Rd., Forest, Hold for Capt. Johnson
12/11 Raven Isaac, 134 Ball Park Rd., Choctaw, DUI other
12/12 Shakendra Wash, 415 1st Ave., Forest, previous charge
12/12 Calvin Hunter, 107 Verne St., Union , contempt of court
12/12 Eric Coronado, 581 Broad St., Forest, DUI other
12/12 Christopher Moore, 125 Old Hwy. 80 Morton, DUI, no insurance, contempt of court, hold for MDOC
12/13 Jamasion Wilson, 562Futch Rd., Forest, DUI other, no Dl, no insurance, improper equipment.