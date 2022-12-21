The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between December 13 and December 19, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
12/13 James Vance, 1274 Luckett Ln., Rymond, DUI other, Expired DL
12/13 Ser-jalmist Boyd, 3947 Lamb St., Jackson, Hold for Colorado
12/14 Leiage Gage, 1372 Haralson Rd., Forest, Hold for Jacksson PD
12/14 Latoya Shepard, 1002 Mill Rd., Lena, Mittimus
12/14 Ladarius Brimlett, 462 Gray Town Rd., Lake, Mittimus
12/14 Brittany Jackson, 125 Old Wire Rd., Mittimus
12/14 Brad Peters, Carthage, Mittimus
12/14 Shemika Pindston, 40 Johnston Town Rd., Forest, Mittimus
12/14 Selbin Sales, 433 Battle Rd., Forest Domestic Violence
12/14 Charles Body, 1503 Perkins Ave, OH, Mittimus
12/14 Darius Derricks, 750 Cane St., Forest, Mittimus
12/14 Gasper Francisco, Mittimus
12/14 Amber Michelle Phillips, 1136 D.S. Shoemaker Ln., Lens, Hold for Drug Court, Shoplifting
12/15 Christy Firth, 4930 Ringgold Rd., Forest, Warrant Petit Larceny
12/15 Damion Denson, 384 Joe Lee Rd., Lena, Disturbing the Peace
12/15 Kaleb Harvey, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton, Enticement of a Child
12/15 Ezequiel Vallejo, 392 Delores Lane, Forest, DUI, no insurance, no drivers license
12/15 Gerkeldrick Michael, 202 Steel B. Rd., Morton, DUI 1st
12/15 Gaquaveon Ragsdale, 3746 Hwy. 80, Brandon, DUI 1st, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
12/15 Alexa Delaine Hughes, 1255 Wider Mill Rd., Pulaski, DUI 1st
12/15 Tracey Carroll Murdock, 3582 Midway Rd., Carthage, DUI 1st other
12/15 Michael Harris, 626 Sanctified Rd., Morton, no insurance, driving with expired license
12/15 Bryce Deandra Kelly, 201 East Side Ln., Brandon, DUI 1st, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
12/15 Henry Lee Mayze, 909 Michelle Court, Yazoo City, trafficking
12/16 Cedrick D. Nichols, 479 Hwy. 481 N., Morton, Completed A&D program
12/16 Robert White, 1917 Rex Robinson Rd., Meridian, DUI 1st, driving with suspended license
12/16 Dameon Towner, 1667 Jimmie Dr., Forest, DUI 1st, no proof of insurance
12/16 Duriel Lenox Hobbs, 601 Old Hwy. 13, Morton, violation of probation
12/16 Edward Hill, Hwy. 80 E. Forest, weekend mittimus
12/16 Lee T. Gee, Mittimus
12/16 Juan Perez Gomez, 274 Hillsboro Rd., Forest, DUI 1st
12/16 Diego Gomez, 200 N. Davis St., Forest, failure to comply, resisting arrest
12/17 Warren Jones, 95 Gomillion Rd., Sebastopol, suspended drivers license, expired tag, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
12/17 Quindarius Haralson, 765 Little River Rd., Forest, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, enhanced with firearm (felony)
12/18 Anthony Henry, 276 Grant Johnson Rd., Newton, reckless driving, no seatbelt, no proof on insurance, speeding, driving with suspended license, expired tag
12/18 James Gray, 611 Popular St., Forest, domestic violence, aggravated assault
12/18 Chris S. Taylor, 3158 Old Jackson Rd., Forest, contempt of court (FTA)
12/18 Marcus manning, 779 Pottery Rd., Forest, public drunk
12/19 Jimmy Rawson, 101 East Subdivision Rd., contempt of court