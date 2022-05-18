The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between May 6 and May 12, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

05/06 Louis Hernandez, 321 Culpepper Rd., Lake – Public Drunk

05/06 Robert Tadlock, 12544 Morton Marathon Rd., Morton – Simple Assault Warrant

05/06 Edward Hall, Hwy 80 E., Forest – Hold for Judge

05/06 Zach Reid, 950 S Main St., Mendenhall – Contempt of Court, Warrant x2;

05/06 Malcolm Jamal Bennett, 332 Burks Circle, Forest - Suspended license; traveling on left lane; DUI/Other; Vehicle Manslaughter; No Insurance

05/06 David Keith Shoemaker, 202 S Brook St., Pelahatchie – Indictment

05/07 Christopher Paul Ficklin, 647 Raleigh St, Forest – Petit Larceny (misdemeanor); Domestic Violence (felony)

05/07 Kebra N. Bobbitt, 2110 SCR 109, Louin – Trespassing; Disturbing the Peace

05/07 Jane Doe, Homeless – Obstructing Roadway; failure to comply

05/07 Jermany M. Crook, 338 Fannin Rd., Flowood – Possession of Marijuana; Littering; DUI/1st; No Proof of Insurance

05/08 Jamond Rosell, 64 Craft St., Morton – Obstructing Roadway; Warrant, Fail to Pay; Possession of Meth; Possession of Paraphernalia

05/09 Troy Watts, 7741 Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Contempt of Court

05/09 Johnny Kincaid, Ludlow- Failure to comply, Resisting; Trespassing

05/10 Daniel Myatt, 207 Walnut St., Walnut Grove – Indictment

05/11 Angelia Myers, 22514 Hwy 80, Lake – Domestic Violence

05/11 Lee Myers, 22514 Hwy 80, Lake – Domestic Violence

05/11 Larry Shoemaker, 10384 Clifton Rd., Forest – Possession of Meth, Firearm Enhanced

05/11 Ricky K. Westbrook, 543 Cooksey Rd., Lake – Hold for Other Agency

05/11 Robert Yates, 3188 SCR 131, Morton – No Driver’s License; DUI/2nd Offense; No Insurance

05/12 Candice McLaurin, 479 New Subdivision Rd., Morton – Possession of Stolen Property x2; Murder for Hire; Hold MBI; Hold for Other Agency

05/12 Amanda Dennis, 66 Mudline Rd., Lake – Careless Driving; Possession of Controlled Substance

05/12 Tarquan Kidd, 4715 Pine Bluff Rd., Decatur – Hold for Other Agency

05/12 Trent William Miller, 6009 Tullos Dr., Agliers, LA – Drive By Shooting

05/12 Jonathan Reed, 109 Steve Miller Rd., Lake – Domestic Violence x3; Rape

05/12 David Manshack, 401 W Dewey St., Jackson – Hold for Investigation; Hold for Other Agency