The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between July 15 and July 21, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

07/15 Kalseia Reann King, 425 Lewis Rd., Philadelphia – Reckless Driving; No License; No Insurance

07/15 Crystal Alford, 2982 Utah Rd., Forest – Robbery x 2

07/15 Bruce Thrasher, 4517 Hwy 21 N., Forest – Warrant, Contempt of Court; Armed Robbery x 2

07/15 Edward Earl Hall, Hwy 80 E., Forest – Mittimus

07/15 Yojansy Parades, 1124 Blvd, Jackson – Domestic Violence

07/15 Silvestre Carmelo Baltazar, 302 Mead St., Forest – No Proof of Insurance; Open Container; DUI/2nd Offense; Careless Driving; No Driver’s License

07/15 Eduardo Alacron, 6417 Ridgecrest, Dallas, TX – No Driver’s License; Careless Driving; Trafficking in Controlled Substance

07/15 Danielle Rodale, 1185 E 5th St., Forest – Shoplifting

07/15 Deidra Lloyd, 724 Grant Johnson Rd., Morton – Disturbance of Peace

07/15 Joseph Mayo Williamson, 8267 Hwy 21 N., Forest - DUI

07/15 Damien Lloyd, 2373 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – B&E; Armed Robbery x 2

07/17 Dustin Howard Wright, 229 Craven Rd., Morton – B&E; Grand Larceny

07/18 Deshun Graffenread, 248 Waggoner Rd., Morton – Burglary

07/18 Morris Winters, 248 Waggoner Rd., Morton – Hold for Other Agency

07/18 Ashley Bobbin, 248 Waggoner Rd., Morton – Hold

07/18 Demarlo Perez Moppins, 5679 Ringgold Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Hold

07/18 Raychelle Kelly, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton – Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Controlled Substance; Obstructing Public Street

07/19 Christopher Dale Strickland, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton - Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Obstructing Public Street

07/19 Houston White, Dekalb, MS – Inmate Work Program

07/19 Arius Henderson, Bolton, MS – Inmate Work Program

07/19 Antorrius Glaspie, Scooba, MS – Inmate Work Program

07/19 Nyjalile Ware, 545 Pikes Rd., Lena – Possession of Controlled Substance(felony); Possession of Paraphernalia; Resisting Arrest

07/19 James Morris, Laurel Hill Rd., Carthage – Resisting Arrest; Possession of Paraphernalia; Disturbance of Peace

07/19 Waylon Jackson, Hamburg, AR – Possession of Controlled Substance

07/19 Morris Winters, Waggoner Rd., Morton – Failure to Identify; Disturbance of Family

07/19 James Carl Phillips, 208 Greg St., Morton – Disorderly Conduct; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Resisting Arrest; Obstructing Public Street

07/19 Micheal McLemore, E 2nd Ave., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

07/19 Ashley Hanna, N Little River Rd., Forest – Hold

07/19 Amanda Porter, N Little River Rd., Forest – Hold

07/20 Verdell Allen Laurent, New Orleans, LA – Possession of Controlled Substance

07/20 Donny Williams, Waggoner Rd., Morton – Resisting Arrest; Public Profanity; Disorderly Conduct; Failure to Comply

07/20 Martin Juan Morton – 903 Line Dr., Forest – Simple Assault on Police Officer; Possession of Oxycodone (felony); Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

07/20 Jason Johnson – Not Listed

07/21 Houston Harrell, E 1st St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License

07/21 Richard Chaney, 822 Herron Rd., Morton – Hold for Narcotics; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

07/21 Kylan Whitley, Hwy 80 E., Forest – Hold for Other Agency (Rape)

07/21 Dwon Lazauius Lyles, S Main St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense