The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between July 29 and August 4, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

7/29 Domingo Martin Lopez, 544 Ann St., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance

7/29 Edward Hall, Hwy 80, Forest – Mittimus

7/29 Karl Hager, 2359 Hwy 481 S., Morton – Family Disturbance

7/29 Natosha Tucker, 82 Woodview E. St., Morton – Possession of Meth (warrant); felony; Possession of Controlled Substance

7/29 Troy Watts, Jr., 2275 Bigwoods Rd., Forest – Warrant, Threatening Bodily Harm

7/29 Gustava Lopez, 530 Old Morton Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Insurance

7/31 Corey Burkes, 5923 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Public Intoxication

8/1 James Campbell, 213 Kirby Dr., Pelahatchie – Disturbance of Peace; Destruction of City Property

8/1 Jasmine Holifield, 2165 King Rd., Forest – Domestic Violence, Simple Assault

8/1 Justin Gilmore, 10300 Rd 101, Union – Possession of Paraphernalia

8/1 Joseph Sharp, 9868 Hwy 21 N., Possession of Paraphernalia

8/1 Ledric McLaurin, 99 Craft St., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

8/1 Tyler Brown Lee, 589 Battle Rd, Forest – Disturbance of Peace

8/1 Feshia McGee, 1930 Johntown Rd., Walnut Grove – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

8/2 Willie Steve Darby, 768 Cooperville Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

8/2 James Holton, Homeless – Breaking and Entering

8/2 Charles Martin, 611 Diggs St., Forest – Probation Violation

8/2 John Ware 103 Rose St., Forest – Probation Violation

8/2 Kevin Patrick, 100 Rawson Lane, Forest – DUI/1st Offense

8/2 Kierra Young, 746 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

8/2 Christopher Creel, 11099 Clifton Rd., Forest – Warrant, Contempt of Court

8/2 Ricky Ray Bergar, 224 Dennis Rd, Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance

8/2 Daniel Franklin, No Address – Hold for Other Agency; Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

8/2 Derrick Little, 425 MLK Dr., Forest – Drug Court Violation

8/2 Jacques Lanelson Lewis, 933 Stowers Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Peace

8/2 Johnny Lee Spivey, Jr., 928 Monn Rd., Forest – Malicious Mischief; Disturbance of Family

8/2 Taylor Furrh, 207 Summer Dr., Jackson – Disturbance of Peace, Harassment

8/3 William Brent Pinter, 6654 Hwy 35 N., Forest – Possession of Meth; No Insurance; Warrant, Malicious Mischief

8/3 Gerardo Baltizar, 720 Main St., Forest - Serve 10 days

8/3 Silvestre Carmelo Baltizar, 313 N Banks St., Forest – Serve 10 days

8/3 Carolyn Parker, 820 S Little River Rd., Forest - Indictment, Embezzlement

8/3 Cody Smith, 321 Herrington Circle, Lena – Hold for Other Agency

8/4 Kaleb Fortenberry, 964 Old Hwy 13 S., Morton – Warrant, Domestic Violence; Indictment Aggravated Assault

8/4 Julian Johnson, 100 Hillsboro VFW Rd., Forest – Indictment, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon

8/4 Christopher Trest, 720 Old Homewood Rd., Forest – Indictment, Possession of Meth (felony)

8/4 Dayton Patrick, 36 DQ Hunt Rd., Forest – Copias, Aggravated Assault

8/4 Alex Weaver, 1378 George Rd., Forest – Burglary of a Dwelling

8/4 Brandy Joe Duell, 3112 Robert Butler Rd., Forest – Indictment, Possession of Meth

8/4 Mandy Grace Stewart, Old Black and White Rd., Forest – Indictment, Possession of Meth

8/4 Kathleen Graffenread, 108 S Rasco Rd., Forest – Indictment, Possession of Meth

8/4 Marco Mitchell, 1021 Sandhill Rd., Lena – Copias , Possession of Meth

8/4 James Louis Shaffer, 141 Battle Rd., Forest – Copias, Possession of Fire Arm by a Convicted Felon

8/4 Deangelo Culpepper, 5730 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Copias, Possession of Fire Arm by a Convicted Felon

8/4 Phessie Hughes, 1255 Wicker Mill Rd., Pulaski - Copias , Possession of Meth