Arrest Report July 3

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center June 20 – June 26. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Martha Anding, 64, 11371 Hwy 15 S, Union MS, Larceny-Bicycle-Under $1000.

Jered Frith, 19, 44 CR 23533. Louin MS, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance, Larceny-All Other-Under $1000.

Jimmy Lee Jones, 51, 535 Longview St, Forest MS, General Violations, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Kelso Fisaackerly, 23, 10681 Hwy 21, Sebastopol MS, False Pretense, Larceny-From Motor Vehicle-Over $1000.

Lynn Harper, 52, 550 Ephesus Rd, Forest MS, General Violations, Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling, Fail to Appear.

Jaquez Lewis, 18, Road 321, Union MS, Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Comply.

Angel Garcia Gonzalez, 471 Battle Rd, Forest MS, Public Drunk.

Lanette Catenia Pace, 39, 146 Willis Rd, Lake MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Orlando Maurice Boyd, 28, 157 DQ Rd, Lake MS, Seatbelt Violation, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof of Liability, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Zena A. Mobbs, 22, 3815 Midway Odom Rd, Forest MS, Felony Drugs-Sale Controlled Substance.

Stevie Jean Babin, 26, 119 East Lone Pilgrim Rd, Morton MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Martha M. Bello, 44, 5240 Ponderosa Rd, Lake MS, DUI-First Offense, Hold for Other Agency.

David Lee Johnson, 51, 315 Hawkins Rd, Forest MS, Contempt of Court, Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Jerry Lee Jones, 67, 204 Russell Community Rd, Forest MS, DUI-Third or Subsequent Offense, Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent, Seatbelt Violation, General Violations, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance.

April Posey, 40, 406 Braddock Rd, Decatur MS, Drugs-Possession Schedule I (Heroin, Meth, Etc).

Erin Zacceaus Wheaton, 20, 5905 Little Rock Rd, Union MS, General Violations, Investigations-Hold for Investigation.