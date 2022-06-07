The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between June 23 and June 29, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

6/23 Willie Harrison, 505 Issac Rd., Forest – Probation Violation

6/23 Lisa Jay, 801 Hillsboro St., Forest – Jury Tampering (felony)

6/23 Trinton Chase Barfoot, 10071 Rd 355, Union – Window Tint

6/23 Derik Leckon Patrick, 122 Beulah Rd., Forest – Fleeing; Speeding; Carless Driving; No Insurance

6/23 Melissa Foster, 181 Spring Street, Morton – Shoplifting

6/23 Kendall Perkins, 608 Pine Street, Apt. A6, Forest – DUI/1st Offense; No Proof of Insurance

6/23 Ronald Denson, 187 Chambers Rd., Lena – DUI/2nd Offense; Suspended License

6/23 Negron Perez, 1470 Watson Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

6/24 Kehan Willis, 4061 Hwy 21, Forest – Disturbance of Family

6/24 Candie Trent, 602 Wicker St., Forest- Hold for Other Agency

6/24 Deangelo Culpepper, 5730 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance, Marijuana over 1 oz.

6/24 Ruby Stroud, 1309 Conehatta Rd., Lake – Jury Tampering

6/24 Cletis Davis, 115 Mae St., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia; Distracting Traffic Flow

6/24 Edward Hall, Hwy 80 E., Forest – Mittimus

6/24 Robert Keith Yates, 3188 SCR 131, Morton – Mittimus

6/24 David Matthew Puckett, 54 Tadpole Rd., Forest – Warrant, Malicious Mischief

6/25 Keith Ernesto Smothers, 2490 King Rd., Forest – Possession of Stolen Firearm; Possession of Controlled Substance, Firearm Enhanced

6/25 Nory Josue Sarat-Gonon, 175 Farris Crl., Morton – Public Drunk

6/25 George Frank Allen, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton – Obstructing Flow of Traffic, Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

6/26 Zachery Thomas Smith, 250 Burkes Rd., Forest – Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor; Possession of Marijuana; Disregard Traffic Device; DUI/1st Offense; No Proof of Insurance

06/26 Carlos Rojus Feria, 778 Old Hwy 13, Morton – Disorderly Conduct

6/26 Nijah Smith, 911 West Long Pilgrim Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

6/26 Mickoy Duane Thrash, 599 Moorehead Rd., Conehatta- DUI/1st Offense; Unauthorized vehicle on Hwy; Litter Law

6/26 Na’Chandra Evans, 45 Tom Hughes Rd., Lawrence – Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle; DUI/Other

6/26 Ralph McCory, 1846 Hwy 35, Forest – Domestic Violence (felony)

6/27 Oscar Martinez, 721 Hwy 481, Morton – Shoplifting

6/27 Jennifer Trest, 10840 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Lena – Grand Larceny

6/27 Daniel James Jenkins, 2222 Sylvarena Ave., Raleigh – No Insurance; Suspended License; No Tag

6/28 Francois Richardson, No Address, - Possession of Paraphernalia; Trespassing

6/28 Randall Boyd, 116 Elm St., Forest – Child Abuse, Physical

6/28 Fatasha Runnels, 46 Butane Rd., Morton – Hold for Other Agency

6/28 Carlos Smith, 601 Old Hwy 13 S., Possession of Meth

6/29 Daphene Reid, 414 Nan Lindsey Rd., Morton – Public Drunk

6/29 Jalen Avery, 2006 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Meridian – Sale and Transfer of Stole Firearms; Firearm aggravated Assault

6/29 James Donald Johnson , 62 Armstrong Crl., Monticello – DUI/3rd Offense; Improper Equipment

6/29 James Ray Lewis, 972 Hwy 481, Morton – Hold for Other Agency; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)