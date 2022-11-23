Bearcat signs

Wed,11/23/22-10:04AM

Forest Bearcat baseball star Jayden Adcox recently signed a baseball scholarship to East Central Community College. Seated from left are Jayden's brother Tre Adcox, Jayden, and grandmother Belsy Ruiz. Standing are his parents Eileen and Marty Adcox.

