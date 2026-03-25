Over the weekend, a young friend of mine, actually a high school classmate of my daughter’s, asked on social media a question about the war in Iran as to where folks were getting factual information. Of course, there were several different answers because some support the war, others do not.

What caught my attention, though, was his response to one particular person. “Given that this war is about to snowball into something that upturns the world economy, leads to countless deaths of innocent people, and turns countless more into migratory refugees...it is important to defend against emotional manipulation,” he wrote. “I wish everyone everywhere had religious freedom, but we have a very, very poor track record for bombing that freedom into Middle Eastern nations.”

Well put, I thought.

Or at least the part about bombing our opinions into Middle Eastern nations.

Especially since my wife Danny, and I, while cooking dinner one night over the weekend, were talking about the war and I commented that President Trump had said last year something along the line of “they have been fighting over there for hundreds of years.”

Why do you think the president thinks things are going to change now just because we say so was my question to Danny.

In May of 2025 the president in commenting on reports of India striking Pakistan in the disputed Kashmir region said, “It’s a shame...I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time, you know? They’ve been fighting for many, many decades, and centuries, actually, if you really think about it...”

That is very true, and it seems like we, the U.S.A. have been trying to do something about it for many, many years as well.

Does our intervention change things?

Has it changed things?

Will it ever change things?

I think not!

I don’t think they are mentally capable of change. I don’t think they care what we think.

Our societies are vastly different. How can we force a country to believe that the lifestyle they have believed in, the lifestyle they have lived their entire lives and longer, is wrong simply because we say it is.

Plus, you just can’t trust them. Like the president said, they’ve been doing this for hundreds of years.

Some say this is not a war. They say it is an excursion, an intervention, a this, that, or the other.

Some said we were not at war in Korea in the early 1950s. They say it was a “conflict.” An armed conflict.

The U.S. Department of Defense says approximately 36,574 American service members died in the Korean conflict. Sounds like war by a different name to me.

Semantics.

I was not alive then, but my late father-in-law fought in Korea. He survived to return to Sebastopol and raise a family. Danny says he was troubled by what he experienced in the conflict for the remainder of his life. He died on my birthday in the year 2000. The Korean conflict ended in 1953. That’s approximately 47 years of nightmares and flashbacks. Troubled for 47 years!

I was alive during the Vietnam war.

In November 1966 me and my friends were in Miss Anna and Miss Lois Nichols’ kindergarten on Church Street in Newton. I would have been five years old that year when the father of two of my neighborhood friends — one my age, one a year older — was killed in Vietnam. He was a Second Lieutenant in the Marines.

It is interesting what a person remembers after 60 years but the thing that I remember the most is us taking up a collection in that kindergarten classroom to send flowers to his funeral.

His wife is still alive. She turned 89 last month. She never remarried, and alone raised four children, my two friends, an older brother who died in 1977 at the age of 19, and a younger brother who is my younger brother’s age. She was also my mother’s best friend. Believe me, I can attest to the affect the so-called “conflict” had on that family.

I recall watching the conflict on the television news every night. And, I recall being scared as a young child by the thought of war and people dying and not really understanding why. By the time that conflict — that war — ended I was 14 and this country still had the draft until just after I registered in 1979.

My memories of Vietnam are not of a conflict, they are of a war. A battlefield war as well as a war at home. Close to home. Very close to home.

Over 58,200 Americans died in Vietnam. More than 300,000 were wounded. Sixty percent of those that died were under the age of 21. Over 33,000 were 18 or younger.

And what did we accomplish?

To date 13 Americans have died in the latest Iran war. The president says we have wiped their country out. They have nothing left to fight with, he says. But, they are still launching missiles from somewhere. They are still fighting whether out front or from somewhere very well hidden. It is their culture. Killing is in their culture. Hate is a part of that culture. Can we change that? Can we bomb it away?

Again, what did my young friend say over the weekend?

“I wish everyone everywhere had religious freedom, but we have a very, very poor track record for bombing that freedom into Middle Eastern nations.”

For me, that answers the question.