On Sept. 18, members of the 1970 Forest High School Football Team will walk onto L. O. Atkins Field for the first time since ending their perfect season 50 years ago - and they’ll do so together just like they did back then.

The Bearcat squad finished the historic season by capturing the Little Dixie Conference Championship with a perfect 11-0 mark, and was memorable for laying the ground work for the school and town to come together in its first year of racial integration. (The 1970-71 school year marked the first year of full integration of Forest schools. )

Gary Risher was the first-year head coach and his new staff included the late James C. “Bo” Clark and Billy Ray Dill.

The special event is scheduled during halftime of the Forest/Florence football game on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Admission is $6 per person.

Scheduled to participate in the ceremony are State Rep. Tom Miles of Forest, Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers, Bank of Forest President Drew Kenna, Forest Principal Allan Atkison, Coach Risher and 1970 Bearcat team member Lee Dukes.

The 1970 Bearcat cheerleading squad and members of the 1970-71 All-Superior Forest High School Band are scheduled to join team members for the celebration.

Family representatives of deceased team members are invited as special guests and are welcome to join others on the field at halftime.

Prior to the game, team members and other honorees and special guests are invited to gather between 5 and 6:45 p.m. at Embrace Church, located across from the football stadium. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Bubby Johnston, 601-481-5493 or email bubbyj@bellsouth.net.