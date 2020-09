The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between September 9 and September 16, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

9/9 FRITH, JIMMY MARCUS, 00212 HITCHINSON RD, FOREST, MS, 39074, CONTEMPT OF COURT

9/9 BOBBITT, RICHARD, 01341 E 4TH ST, FOREST, MS, 39074, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FELONY), SHOPLIFTING, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MISD)

9/9 LOVETT, JENNIFER, 226 HERRING CIRCLE ST, LENA, MS, 39094 DISTURBANCE OF FAMILY

9/9 AMBURGEY, PAIGE LASHEA, 15977 STONE RIDGE CR, BROOKWOOD, AL, 35444, SHOPLIFTING / 1ST OFFENSE, VALUE $1000 OR LESS, SHOPLIFTING / FELONY, VALUE OVER $1000

9/11 MARBUARY, KESHUN, 127 N LITLLE RIVER RD, FOREST, MS, 39074, MOTOR VEHICLE TAKING - VALUE $1000 OR LESS MISD9/11 HOLLEY, DALTON ALEXANDER, 441 HILLSBORO RD, FOREST, MS, 39074, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FELONY)

9/12 MOORE, MANUEL ODEL, STEELE B. DR, MORTON, MS, 39117

, DUI / 1ST OFFENSE, AUTO INSURANCE / NONE, SEATBELT / NONE

9/12 ANDERSON, KEITH SHONE, 1325 PLEASENT RIDGE RD, FOREST, MS, 39074, DUI / 3RD OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE, DRIVER LICENSE / EXPIRED, SEATBELT / NONE, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MISD), AUTO INSURANCE / NONE

9/12 MYERS, CATLIN AUSTIN, 1013 HAPERVILLE RD, FOREST, MS, 39074, DUI / 1ST OFFENSE, DRIVER LICENSE / NONE, AUTO INSURANCE / NONE

9/13 GRAY, JOHNNY DEWAYNE, 742 EPHESUS RD, FOREST, MS, 39074, PUBLIC DRUNK

9/13 CHIPLEY, KIMBERLY MICHELLE, 61 RICHARD MAY RD, FOREST, MS, 39074, DISTRUBING THE PUBLIC PEACE, MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, VALUE <$1000, ASSAULT / SIMPLE BY MENACE OR FEAR

9/14 TOWNER, TRADARRIUS, 2228 OLD HIGHWAY 35 ST, FOREST, MS, 39074, ASSAULT / SIMPLE / UPON LEO, ETC.

9/14 WATKINS, RICKY JASON, 1248 STARLING CENTER RD, CARTHAGE, MS, 39189, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FELONY)

9/15 EVANS, DAVID EARL, 117 SYCAMORE ST, MORTON, MS, 39117, COURT ORDER

9/15 JONES, NISA , 145 LYLES DR, MORTON, MS, 39117, DUI / 1ST OFFENSE

9/16 MEELY, ELLIOT, HWY 487 , CARTHAGE, MS, 39051, PUBLIC DRUNK

9/16 TAYLOR, JOHN, 247 EDWARDS RD, FOREST, MS, 39074, ASSAULT / SIMPLE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, 1ST/2ND OFFENS

9/16 BOUNDS, KARTER GANT, 460 BAYPOINT RD, BRANDON, MS, 39074, STATE WORK PROGRAM

9/16 GARCIA,ALEX, 251 EAST OAK RD, FOREST, MS, 39074, MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, VALUE <$1000, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

9/16 SMITH, BRITTNEY LEE, 7893 HWY 13 SOUTH DR, MORTON, MS, 39117, VULNERABLE PERSON / ABUSE, NEGLECT OR EXPLOITATION