The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between September 25 and October 1, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
9/25 Mark Ledell, 15403 N Hwy 21, Walnut Grove – Serving Misdemeanor Sentence
9/26 Jamie Lee Thompson, 96 Farris Park Dr., Morton - Public Drunk, Disturbing the Public Peace
9/26 Joshua Sharp, 9868 N Hwy 21, Forest – Disturbing the Public Peace
9/26 Arthur Harris Sr., 180 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense
9/26 Frankie Harris, 1801 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense
9/27 Christopher Rutledge, 128 Lawrence Hazel Rd., Newton – Not Listed
9/28 Carolyn Corine Parker, 5680 Hwy 35 N, Forest - Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense
9/28 Troy Henry Watts Sr., 5680 Hwy 35 N, Forest - Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense
9/29 Marcus Deone Culpepper, 4031 Hwy 501, Forest – Court Order
9/29 James Jay Russell, 181 Spring Rd., Morton – Court Order
9/29 Lucius Vantrae Ball, 3488 Cliff Armstrong Rd, Lena – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)
9/29 Ronald Henry Beasley Jr., 6241 Hwy 35 N, Forest - Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)
9/29 Stephen Joshua Smith, 104 Rose Rd., Forest - Possession of Controlled Substance, Schedule I (Felony)
9/29 Arthur Johnson, 822 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Possession of Paraphernalia
9/29 Clevester McKee, 1954 Anderson Rd., Forest – Public Drunk; Obstructing Public Highway
9/29 Wayne Howard Williams, 712 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Careless Driving; No Auto Insurance
9/29 Kenneth McCurdy, 299 S Rasco Lane, Forest – Careless Driving; No Auto Insurance; DUI/1st Offense; Controlled Substance/ Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor
9/29 Nikeela McCowan, 662 Patrick Rd., Forest – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor
9/29 Jeremy Keith Pugh, 201 Munn Dr., Morton - Possession of Paraphernalia
9/29 Dana Lyn Griffin, 650 Kalem Rd., Morton – Possession of Paraphernalia; Resisting or Obstructing Arrest; Disorderly Conduct/ Breaching Peace w/ A Willfull/Want
9/30 Mark Roberts, Grandview RV Park, Lot 10, Butler, AL – Possession of Beer or Light Wine in a Dry County; Obstructing Public Highway
9/30 Krystal Reid, 62 Reid Rd., Forest – Not Listed
9/30 Treydaniel Kelly, 178 Hwy 49 #11, Lake - Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense
9/30 Augustus Wilcher , 1822 Moorehead Rd., Conehatta - Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)
10/01 Brenda Ivonne, 552 NW Lorna St., Burlenso, TX – Controlled Substance/ Possession with Intent to Distribute
10/01 Bobby McWilliams, 609 N Second St., Forest – No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance, No Tag/ None or Expired