Although Governor Tate Reeves allowed his statewide mask mandate to expire last week, local government and health officials believe that face coverings are still crucial in the control of coronavirus.

“I don’t believe that the need for masks has gone away just because the governor has lifted this mandate,” Forest Mayor Nancy Chambers said Tuesday. “I believe we still need to do everything that we have been doing — wearing masks, staying home, social distancing, not gathering in large crowds, — everything we have been doing has helped keep out numbers down.”

The mayor added that she felt it was extremely important for citizens to take added caution as students return to the classroom full force.

“It is especially important to keep wearing masks and social distancing since our children started back to school full time this week,” Chambers said. “We need to do everything possible to make this transition back to in-person learning as smooth as possible.”

Lackey Memorial Hospital CEO Sydney Sawyer, RN agreed. “Keep wearing your mask and move on,” he said Tuesday morning.

Sawyer stressed that flu season is beginning and that he felt the added precautions put in place for COVID-19 would help control influenza as well.

“I think the masks will help with that (flu) as well,” Sawyer said. “If everyone will continue wearing their masks, washing their hands and being conscious of what they are doing it will help with the flu too.”

Sawyer said there has been an increased number of residents getting flu shots this year and that he feels a vaccine for COVID-19 is definitely on the horizon. “We can’t keep the flu shots at this time,” he said. And as for the COVID-19 vaccine he added, “It is coming, I’m not sure when it is coming but it is coming, because they are beginning to give us details on how it has to be stored and administered.”

Sawyer said the Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing facility off Hwy. 35 South in Forest remains open and will stay open “until we feel good about flu season.”

He also said that when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available they will likely use that facility to administer the vaccine in some manner.

Sawyer said the hospital has been prepping for flu season combined with the pandemic “just in case” they need to handle more critical care patients.

“I think we’ve had a case or two of flu in the clinics but we haven’t got anybody in the hospital yet,” Sawyer said. “We’re doing everything we can to get ready, just in case, to take care of the acutely ill.”

Twenty rooms at Lackey have been converted into “negative pressure” rooms for treatment of infected patients. The term negative pressure has been widely used in recent months as the coronavirus continues to spread around the nation and world. According to Sawyer that term means they are designed to push air into the room instead of letting it out into the hallway to prevent possible virus spread from an infected patient.

“It vents outside,” he said and we have installed air scrubbers, which is a fancy filter that is designed to remove 100 percent of virus particles out of the air before it is released through newly installed vents outdoors.”

Sawyer said people should not be concerned with taking a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. “It is like the flu vaccine,” he said. “It does not give you the flu. It is not a live virus.” He added, “I’ll take it.”

In allowing the statewide mask mandate to expire last Wednesday, Reeves announced, his new comprehensive Safe Recovery order as a one-stop resource for Mississippians as we continue to flatten the curve on new COVID-19 cases.

According to his press release, throughout this pandemic, one of the top priorities for the governor has been transparency and keeping Mississippians up-to-date on the state’s response. Replacing the Safe Return order and its amendments, Governor Reeves combined all social distancing measures into one executive order to ensure understanding and keep people better informed.

“I have always tried to stress the important balance of this time: we cannot allow our system to collapse, and we should not use the heavy-hand of government more than it is justified,” Reeves said. “We have to tailor our actions to the current threat, and make sure that they do not go beyond what is reasonable.”

Under the new executive order, some social distancing restrictions have been eased as new COVD-19 case numbers continue to improve. A few of the relaxed restrictions include increasing attendance at outdoor K-12 extracurricular events such as football games to 50% of seating capacity, limiting group gatherings when you are unable to social distance to no more than 20 indoors and 100 outdoors, and requiring masks for schools and close contact businesses like salons and barbershops. The order is in effect until Wednesday, November 11 at 5:00 PM.