Election Primary Runoff Results

Unofficial Election Results

The runoff election results listed below are unofficial. Scott County election officials must tally all absentee votes and affivdavit votes before the election can be certified. There are approximately 100 absentee ballots that will be counted this morning.

County Coroner - D

(x)J. Van Thames - 1375

Vickie Dipuma - 1315

Beat 1 - D

(x)Jackie Bradford - 385

Michael Robinson - 360

Beat 2 - D

(x)Fred Spencer - 308

Hiram Wilkerson - 274

Governor - R

(x)Tate Reeves - 174,019

Bill Waller - 148,334

Attorney General - R

(x)Lynn Finch - 164,298

Andy Taggart - 151,506

Public Service Comm. - D

(x)De’Keither Stamps - 36,704

Dorothy Benford - 25,162

(x) - denotes the candidate that that received the most votes regularly cast ballots on August 27. Absentee and affidavit votes are not included in the above-listed results.