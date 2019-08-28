Election Primary Runoff Results
Unofficial Election Results
The runoff election results listed below are unofficial. Scott County election officials must tally all absentee votes and affivdavit votes before the election can be certified. There are approximately 100 absentee ballots that will be counted this morning.
County Coroner - D
(x)J. Van Thames - 1375
Vickie Dipuma - 1315
Beat 1 - D
(x)Jackie Bradford - 385
Michael Robinson - 360
Beat 2 - D
(x)Fred Spencer - 308
Hiram Wilkerson - 274
Governor - R
(x)Tate Reeves - 174,019
Bill Waller - 148,334
Attorney General - R
(x)Lynn Finch - 164,298
Andy Taggart - 151,506
Public Service Comm. - D
(x)De’Keither Stamps - 36,704
Dorothy Benford - 25,162
(x) - denotes the candidate that that received the most votes regularly cast ballots on August 27. Absentee and affidavit votes are not included in the above-listed results.