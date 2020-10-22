As cooler weather has approached and more indoor activities have taken the place of outdoor activities the number of positive cases of coronavirus have begun to spike in parts of Mississippi. At the same time Scott countians have continued to be diligent in their efforts to maintain social distance and in the use of facial coverings to the point that the county avoided Governor Tate Reeves’ latest mask mandate and limited group gathering list.

Neighboring Neshoba County, on the other hand, is the only county in this area of the state that did make the list and now faces stricter guidelines as of today, Wednesday, October 21. The governor announced his new executive order Monday afternoon during a press conference and in a press release issued at the same time.

“Today, Governor Reeves announced additional measures to slow the spread of COVID-19,” the release states. “A new executive order places a 10 percent capacity requirement on healthcare facilities across the state. If hospitals cannot maintain 10 percent of their capacity for COVID-19 patients, they must delay elective procedures. This was a vital part of the effort to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed during the summer wave. Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases have increased over the past few weeks — part of a global and national trend of increasing cases.”

The governor also announced additional targeted measures for counties which meet the standards established during the summer wave. In these counties, indoor social gatherings should be limited to groups of 10. Outdoor social gatherings should be limited to groups of 50. Face coverings are required while indoors and interacting with the public without social distancing.

“We’ve seen this before. We know what can happen if we allow this to get out of control, and so we want to be proactive to prevent that from happening,” Reeves said. “None of these elements are silver bullets. None of them will totally eliminate the virus. We have to allow for life to go on in the meantime. As we wait for a vaccine, our mission is the same as it ever was: to prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed. That has to be the focus.”

The counties with additional COVID-19 safety measures are Chickasaw, Claiborne, DeSoto, Forrest, Itawamba, Jackson, Lamar, Lee, and Neshoba.

Counties must meet the following criteria for additional measures: more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents over a designated two-week period or more than 200 cases total over the designated two-week period (with more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents).

As of Tuesdays daily report from the Mississippi Department of Health the state has now recorded 111,322 positive cases of COVID-19 with 3,202 deaths since the pandemic officially began in March. Over the past seven days statewide there have been two days with more than 1,000 cases reported and several days with cases between 700 and 1,000 reported. Tuesday there were 730 new cases and 31 additional deaths reported.

In Scott County, as of Tuesday, there had been 1,238 positive cases of the virus recorded since March 11 and 29 deaths. That is an increase of 32 cases and no additional deaths since the same time last week.

State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, has repeatedly said he is proud of the job Mississippi Schools are doing in returning to the classroom and maintaining a structured environment reporting that had kept the spread of coronavirus to a minimum.

The latest report, dated October 9, on Scott County Schools from the MSDH can be found in the chart above.