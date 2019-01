Lab results are in on Ricky Hawkins, the driver of the pickup truck that allegedly caused the death of Connie Phillips and her granddaughter, Madi McDill, in a Dec. 29 accident on Highway 35 in front of Walmart in Forest. Based on the lab report warrants have been issued for two counts of DUI Manslaughter. Hawkins has reportedly agreed to turn himself in with his attorney. This is a developing story.