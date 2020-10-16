On October 1, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Flowood Police Department, made an interdiction traffic stop on a GMC pickup truck at the 84 mile marker west bound on I-20 in Scott County. The traffic stop was initiated due to the GMC driving in a careless manner. At that time SCSD a interdiction officer began a field interview of the driver and discovered a tire in the bed of the pickup truck. During the investigation, the deputy located approximately 17 kilograms (37.5 pounds) of methamphetamine concealed inside the tire. The driver, Brenda Alvarez of Burlenso, TX, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking methamphetamine. “It is believed that if this methamphetamine was able to reach our streets/communities it would have had an approximate street value of $350,000,” Sheriff Mike Lee said. “The negative impact it would have had, by destroying the lives of our citizens, could be detrimental to our society. We would like to thank our deputies for their commitment and dedication to keeping our communities and citizens safe by taking illegal narcotics such as this off the streets and possibly out of the hands of our children.”