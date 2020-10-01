An accident investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol has cleared a Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy of wrongdoing in an August automobile crash that resulted in the death of a Morton resident.

Tyundria Agee died from injuries sustained in the accident when the patrol car, driven by Deputy Hunter Carson, collided with her vehicle at the intersection of Hwy. 35 and Erle Johnston Drive in front of the Forest Walmart.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee released the findings of the MHP probe last week in a press release issued to The Scott County Times and area television stations.

“On Friday August 14, 2020 at approximately 12:10 p.m. a Scott County Deputy was responding to a call for backup.” Lee wrote. “According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Accident Report, the deputy was traveling North on Highway 35. As the deputy entered the intersection of Hwy 35 and Erle Johnston Drive, he collided with a vehicle turning left. The report shows that both the deputy and the second vehicle both had a green light to proceed straight only.

“The rep­ort states that the second vehicle failed to yield right of way by turning in front of the deputy. The report also backed up by videos obtained from nearby businesses shows that the deputy had the green light to continue straight, the right of way, and his emergency equipment was on. The report states that there was an 18-wheeler waiting to turn into Walmart that may have obstructed the view of the driver of the second vehicle.”

Sheriff Lee, who had withheld comment on the accident until the MHP probe was complete said he felt a responsibility to inform the public of the facts in the case due to a “misleading” news account in another local paper.

“Due to publicly made comments and a misleading, irresponsible news article put out a couple of weeks ago, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office felt it in the best interest of our citizens, that the public should be informed of the truth,” Lee wrote. “The Sheriff’s Office is saddened that this accident occurred and about the loss of life and injuries. Our prayers are with all those involved and their families”