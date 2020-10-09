The Mississippi Senate returned to the Capitol on Thursday, October 1, 2020 to complete appropriation of CARES Act funds.

The Mississippi House passed House Bill 1810 which appropriated $20 million in COVID-19 relief money to create the Rental Assistance Grant Program to pay landlords of those who are unable to pay their rent because of the virus. Twenty-five percent of the money will be dispersed to commercial landlords, with 75 percent going to residential landlords. Once a landlord accepts the federal relief funds, her or she must clear the debt of a tenant and cannot evict them. The program will be administered through the Mississippi Development Authority and will award up to $30,000 to landlords for rental losses.

In other House bills, House Bill 1813 will appropriate $4 million to the Department of Health to reimburse specialty hospitals for COVID-19 related expenses. House Bill 1808 will allow Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, (MEMA), to move forward on a proposal to purchase, for $2.475 million, a building in which to store products like PPE and other supplies meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In an effort to prepare for any future emergencies. House Bill 1812 appropriates $10 million in CARES Act funding to the Wireless Communication Commission for making needed upgrades to the Mississippi Wireless Information Network (MSWIN). The Senate took action to pass these bills on to the Governor’s office.

In Senate floor action came Senate Bill 3055 also known as The Mississippi ICU Infrastructure Act allots $10 million to hospitals for establishing or maintaining negative pressure isolation rooms and Intensive Care Units needed for treatment of COVID-19 patients. This bill is further aimed to prepare our state for any increase in bed needs across our state.

In other healthcare news, Senate Bill 3056 was passed to create the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act to allow any FDA approved COVID-19 treatment drug to conform to Mississippi’s drug schedule. This law was aimed at allowing health providers immediate access to drugs.

In education matters, Senate Bill 3057 was passed to create the Mississippi Pandemic Response Broadband Availability Act to ensure school districts can obtain licensing for broadband connectivity services. The legislature is committed to removing any obstacles in the way of providing our children access to education even during this pandemic.

The Senate worked hard drafting and passing Senate Bill 3058 which will create The Mississippi Agriculture Stabilization Act that sets aside $9.5 million in grants for agriculture. The payments from this program will be based off of the CFAP federal agriculture program and will supplement that payment. Unlike the CFAP program though, poultry farmers can apply for relief from a $3 million allotment and $500,000 will go to sweet potato farmers. This program is set to be administered by the Department of Agriculture and Commerce.

In the final action taken by the Senate, Senate Bill 3063 was passed to amend existing law and among other changes, to expand the definition of non-profit and community service agencies. In the end, this bill will allow these non-profits to receive up to $4,000 to allow them to receive COVID-19 funds for purchase of PPE, testing and other uses. Senate Bill 3059 appropriates $10 million in CARES Act funding to the Veterans Affairs Board to cover losses suffered because of COVID-19 and to assist with the purchase of PPE.

Lastly, House Bill 1814 seeks a transfer of funds and directs unspent COVID-19 related funds to be transferred into the Unemployment Compensation Fund later this year.

Also passed were the following Resolutions:

• Senate Concurrent Resolution 587 mourns the passing of our longtime colleague retired Senator Bob Dearing, who served 32 years before his passing.

• Senate Resolution 59 honors the memory of Civil Rights icon James Charles Evers.

• Senate Resolution 60 congratulates McKay Lee Bray, 2020 Mississippi Miss Hospitality.

• Senate Resolution 61 honors the memory of Mississippi historian Edwin “Ed” Bearss and his contributions to preserve Civil War history.

• Senate Resolution 62 designates October as National Principal’s Month, thanking and honoring the often overlooked school leaders who pride themselves in seeing the entire school achieve.

• Senate Resolution 63 mourns passing of Mississippi Economic Council leader Bob W. Pittman of Ridgeland.

• Senate Resolution 64 recognizes “Community Heroes of the Year,” UMMC Dr. Navalkele and Dr. Parham for leadership in Coronavirus treatment in the state.

• Senate Resolution 65 recognizes “Community Hero of the Year,” William McHenry for his leadership in the STEM program.

• Senate Resolution 66 recognizes “Community Hero of the Year,” Colonel Paul Willis for his leadership in the student JROTC program.

The Senate adjourned on Friday, October 2, 2020 with an effective Sine Die date of October 10, 2020 according to House Concurrent Resolutions. Though this session has been one of unprecedented action, I am honored to serve you in Jackson. Though we have just under three months before the beginning of the 2021 session, I will continue to work for you and District 31. As always, stay safe, stay healthy, and thank you for allowing me to serve.