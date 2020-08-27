Scott County experienced a rollercoaster ride of sales tax returns during the early part of the COVID-19 impact and the City of Forest saw the largest swings of revenue while the other three municipalities leveled out near the end of the period.

The patterns were reflected in tracking and a review of sales tax reports released by the Mississippi Department of Revenue during a five-month span from February until June. The reports show levels just before the COVID-19 intensified, then through the shutdown of businesses, and in recovery as the businesses re-opened.

Local officials routinely watch the reports closely as municipalities draw much of their operating revenue from sales taxes collected by businesses in their jurisdictions which send the revenue to the state. The general sales tax rate is 7 percent and municipalities may collect individual revenue up to 1 percent if a local option rate is approved for specific purposes.

Reports show the Scott County economy appeared strong in early 2020 with all four municipalities seeing gains in sales taxes. This is consistent with a reported statewide trend where sales tax collections were up almost 3 percent over the same period in 2019. The state collected approximately $264 million in February.

After receiving sales tax from the businesses, the state sends 18.5 percent of the revenue back to the local level in monthly municipal sales tax diversions. The Mississippi Municipal League has represented cities and towns in attempts to increase the diversions to help fund local infrastructure and other critical needs, but legislation has repeatedly died.

Municipal sales diversions in February 2020 almost reached $34 million with the state sending approximately $300 million to the local level. That figure is $3.4 million more than one year ago.

In the first two months, before Mississippi was starting to feel the intensity of COVID-19’s impact, all four Scott County municipalities had increases in sales tax revenue in March from February with Forest having the largest increase by a $29,735.19. However, those gains suffered dents as all four local municipalities saw losses in April. Forest took the largest hit, losing $26,603.83, allowing the city to keep $3,131.36 of its gains in the previous month.

Gov. Tate Reeves began to lift stay at home orders, allowing businesses to open subject to following health safety guidelines. All four local municipalities in Scott County began to recover and saw gains in May, with Forest again having the largest increase of $33,822.67 to reach $221,294.70.

As more businesses continued to move closer to normal operations, sales tax revenue going into June was mixed in Scott County with two municipalities seeing gains and two having losses. Forest saw a decrease of $14,156.93 to finish with $207,137.77 as the state’s fiscal year closed. Sebastopol also lost ground with a $1,304.10 loss to finish the review period with $19,876.07 received. Lake and Morton saw gains of $929.39 and $691.40, respectively.

Looking at the five-month 2020 period of February to June, three of Scott County’s four municipalities saw increases of sales tax revenue each month over the same months in 2019. Forest had losses in February, March, and April compared to last year. Forest saw improvements with gains in May and June over the same two months one year ago.

An extended review looking at municipalities in adjacent counties showed everyone gaining sales tax revenue from February to March and everyone lost ground in April. Everyone had gains going into May, except for Raleigh, which had a small decrease. Raleigh gained it back, and more, in June. Decatur, Pelahatchie, and Walnut Grove joined Raleigh in having increases in June over May. Losses were seen in Carthage, Lena, Newton, Philadelphia, and Union.