Charles W. Nicholson, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank has announced the following:

Tammy Phillips has recently been named Executive Vice President of Community Bancshares, the holding company for Community Bank. Phillips will continue to serve as Chief Administration Officer for Community Bank’s Metro Jackson Region. She has been a member of the Community Bank team for 25 years. In her new role, Phillips will be tasked with leading the daily operations, growth, profitability and overall performance of the Metro Jackson Region, which is comprised of 13 offices throughout the Metro area, as well as, lead recruitment and staff development. Additionally, she has been charged with serving as an executive resource for the corporate Marketing Department. She will also continue to serve as a member of the Bank’s Board of Directors as a Management Director.

A native of Morton, MS, Phillips is a 1991 graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance. She also graduated from The Mississippi School of Banking in 1994.

Phillips has been a dedicated member of her community over her career, serving as a member of the board of directors for various organizations. She is currently active with the Mississippi Banker’s Association, serves as an advisory board member for Women’s Hospital, serves on the YMCA Board of Directors, as a Diplomat for the Flowood Chamber of Commerce and an Ambassador for the Rankin County Chamber of Commerce. Phillips serves on the State of Mississippi Insurance Advisory Board after being appointed by Insurance Commissioner, Mike Chaney. She also is a member of the Board of Bank Review, to which she was appointed to by former Governor Phil Bryant.

She is married to Wendell, together they have two children, Wendy and Tommy. Phillips and her husband are active members at Fannin Baptist Church in Brandon, MS, where they currently reside.