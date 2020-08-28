A COVID-19 survivor, Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann is urging the public to continue to take precautions against the dangerous virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 181,000 Americans. Hosemann taped the video at Mississippi Public Broadcasting at the urging of a national anti-virus volunteer group, NOCOVID. The non-profit group aims to recruit celebrities and other “influencers” to make similar videos and share them with their social media followers. In this video, Hosemann urges Mississippians to “love your neighbor” by wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing and keeping social distance. Organizations and individuals receiving or viewing the video are asked to share it with their friends and social media followers for maximum public information. For more information or other videos, go to www.nocovid.us.