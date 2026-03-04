Scott County joined over a dozen other Mississippi counties this week by issuing a burn ban that is in effect until March 17. Burning, in combination with drought like conditions and humidity levels resulted in a air quality alert being issued in some areas of central Mississippi over the weekend, and fire departments around the county have been stretched thin trying to cover numerous grass fires.

At press time Tuesday, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) reported that 13 counties across Mississippi, were currently under active burn bans and the number was steadily growing. The additional counties are Franklin, Hinds, Jefferson Davis, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson, Amite, Copiah, Rankin, Adams, Simpson, Winston Warren, and Lawrence.

According to the MFC, during a burn ban, “anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed” which means no outdoor burning of any kind.

Burn bans are restrictions on outdoor burning during drought or wildfire conditions. The board of supervisors normally requests a ban, and the MFC approves the request. All burn bans expire at midnight on the stated date of expiration.

The sheriff’s department enforces the ban. Anyone who knowingly and willfully violates a burning ban is guilty of a misdemeanor. These persons may receive a fine up to $500.

Each time a burn ban is issued, it will list either “No Exemptions” or one or more of the following exemptions.

1. Mississippi Forestry Commission

2. Certified Burn Managers

3. County Fire Services

4. Commercial contractors with heavy construction equipment, providing that said burn meets Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality regulations.

5. Agricultural field burn

6. Other

Scott County is exempt in categories 1, 2, and 4.

Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. The wind can carry floating embers away from the original fire and start a spot fire up to one-half mile away from the burning area. This includes:

• Campfires

• Bonfires

• Fire pits

• Fire rings

• Burn barrels

• Debris burning

• Field burning

What is Allowed During a Burn Ban:

• Propane/Gas grills

• Propane/Gas heaters

• Charcoal grills

Use these items as described by their manufacturer, safely away from combustible materials, and never left unattended. Dispose of them properly after use.

Charcoal grill briquettes are of great concern. After use, always let the coals cool completely and douse in water before disposing of them in a metal container. The residual ash should be cold to the touch before disposal.

The MFC urges the public to exercise extreme caution when starting outdoor fires, even when not under a burn ban, as even a small spark or ember can ignite a wildfire. To help reduce the risk, the following safety tips are recommended when a burn ban is NOT in effect:

• Verify if there is a city or county burn ban in effect. County burn bans are listed at www.mfc.ms.gov/burn-bans. Check with local authorities for city-specific bans.

• Avoid burning on windy days.

• Never leave a fire unattended.

• Ensure that coals are completely cool to the touch before leaving a site, indicating the fire is fully extinguished.

• Consider waiting until after a rainfall before initiating any outdoor burning.

Smokey Bear’s reminder, “Only you can prevent wildfires,” is particularly relevant for all Mississippians in these dry conditions.