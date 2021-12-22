As the world prepares to celebrate a second Christmas in the midst of a pandemic, the look around town, and around the county seems to indicate a much more festive spirit in 2021 than in 2020. Bright lights are everywhere. Christmas trees are twinkling in living room windows and doors. Yards are aglow and the spirit of the season hangs thickly in the air. That’s Christmas, y’all, and I, for one, am ready for a celebration.

Christmas music has been playing in my office and in our home and cars for weeks now — probably could go as far as saying months at home — and our stockings have been hung with care for a while too. Yes, it is Christmas.

Let’s savor it this week — these next few days anyway — while we can. Let’s pull our friends and family close and hug ‘em once again. Let’s be back to normal this week, or let’s pretend to be anyway. That’s what we’re going to do at our house.

We took our friend of 40-plus years, Donna, to brunch Sunday for her birthday and it was just like old times. We’ve missed our friends for almost two years now. Donna used to join us for dinner regularly on Saturday nights. I think she has been over one time since the pandemic began.

As far as that goes, basically no one has been over in almost two years. We had a very small Christmas gathering last Christmas in place of our annual Christmas dinner and it was fun, kind of okay kind of fun, but fun.

This year, though, we’ve had our shot, and our other shot, and our booster, and our flu shot too, so we’re going to have a Christmas party again Saturday night.

We’re going to be normal.

At this writing the weather prognosticators were betting on a warm evening with little chance for rain. That’ll mean the doors can be flung wide open to the patio to allow an in- and-out flow of all our guests, which will be nice. Unfortunately the fire in the fireplace, which we like, probably will not be lit, but I’ll happily give up a fire for a Christmas gathering any day.

We won’t be sitting down at tables this year for dinner, but there will be plenty of food and drink to go around and we will all certainly be full in our hearts just to be gathered together again.

Some might say we’ve been “too” careful for the last 22 months and maybe we have, but seeing the suffering and sorrow that people we know — members of our own extended family, in fact — have endured for litterly months on end, I would choose “too safe” over “very sorry” if I had (or have) it all to do over again.

For the rest of this week, though, we dwell not on the past, not on the future, but on the here and now. We’ll be out and about on Christmas Eve dropping off a few thing to friends far and near. If it isn’t cold enough tonight, or tomorrow night, or Friday night when we get home, we might even crank up the air conditioner and fire up a fire for good measure. It wouldn’t be the first time.

There’ll be eggnog and snacks, and a grand shuffle of Christmas music will be blaring from all the little old radios we have in every room of the house — which are all wired together into a stereo system — just like it has every year before.

There’ll also be a crackle in the air as fireworks, which are one of my favorite things about the holidays, light up the night sky, as the smoke from their trail drifts close to the ground. “Smells like Christmas,” my dad will say when that first bottle rocket pops and he is correct. It does smell like Christmas. No worries, no woes. It smells like a very normal Christmas.

So, here’s to a normal Christmas! I hope you enjoy yours half as much as we plan to enjoy ours. And, here’s to many, many more.

Cheers, from the Beelands.