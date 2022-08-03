Back in the early ‘80s my wife, Danny, and I, and a van load of friends all headed to Biloxi for a little fun in the Mississippi sun. We didn’t make reservations — back then you could usually find somewhere with a vacancy especially since that was well before the casinos took over the coast.

As we cruised down Beach Blvd. a huge, older looking white building came into view, and since we were not concerned with a fancy room, just a place to lay our heads, we whipped into the driveway of the rather weathered White House Hotel.

Rather weathered might be an understatement, but Danny and I and a couple others, I think, went inside to inquire about a room. The clerk said — and I remember this clearly — “you might want to look at the room first.”

We did, and the clerk was right. It was horrible in my eyes, and I have stayed in some pretty run down places. I don’t remember the specifics, but I would say peeling paint, probably some mold and mildew, and there was a big ole clawfoot tub that might make one more dirty than clean. We thanked the clerk for the tour, and the warning, and climbed back into the van and headed on down the road.

Fast forward to 2022. Danny and I returned Sunday from a long 41st Anniversary weekend at the new and improved White House Hotel. It has a few “pandemic blemishes” but otherwise is a very nice boutique hotel.

It is kind of a one -stop has it all joint. The nice comfortable bed, the tile walk-in showers that replaced the clawfoot tubs, and the Gulf view — and pool terrace view from our room — were all perfect. Outside, giant live oaks shade the grounds and a manicured lawn slopes down toward the beach.

Some of the old wood plank flooring from the original rooms has been repurposed into a ceiling for the bar area and used to build the front desk as well.

Cora’s restaurant is top notch and spending the day out by that uniquely shaped pool, which is orignal, was as fun and relaxing of an experience as one could hope for.

The casino crowds don’t exist in the 76 room White House where the hallways are adorned with large historic photographs of days gone by when vacationers lounged on the expansive front lawn, frolicked in the two-tiered fountain, and sunbathed on a long gone wooden pier stretching out into the Gulf of Mexico.

The place has a real Great Gatsby vibe in my opinion.

There is a rooftop terrace above the third floor that is perfect for morning coffee or an evening cocktail, as are the long elegant front porch and another terrace overlooking the pool. Comfortable seating is found in all three.

According to the official history of this grand hotel, “Cora White, the wife of Gulf Coast lawyer and later Circuit Court Judge Walter White, began accepting boarders into their home on the Biloxi beach while Walter was establishing his new law practice. Business was so good, she and Walter bought the house next door.

“Pretty soon, Cora’s popular rooms were in a row of seven Victorian homes. In 1910, two of the buildings were joined to create a lobby, a dining room and a ballroom. The White House Hotel today is the result of Cora, her sons Walter and John, and architect George B. Rogers working together to build two additions that are now the center and east wings.”

The hotel sat vacant for 30 years and then after surviving Hurricane Katrina in 2005 restoration began in 2013.

If it isn’t obvious, the restaurant and bar are named after Mrs. White, and the food there is divine. We had brunch and dinner on Saturday and tried some different menu items from what we are accustomed too.

I’m not a big biscuit eater, but opted for the cathead biscuits and venison gravy at brunch and was very pleased with that choice. For dinner I selected a dish of Gulf shrimp and fish along side sweet potato grits and collard greens that was also very good, and very plentiful, but it was the appetizer, roasted bone marrow — still in the bone — spread on perfectly toasted rosemary bread that really hit the spot. We won’t even talk about the fried green tomatoes with honey, goat cheese, and balsamic reduction that I helped Danny clear off of her plate.

To make things more special since it was our anniversary weekend, dinner was served inside a private booth where one can draw the drapes for privacy should they choose. There was also a heart of red rose petals in our honor spread out upon the table.

So if you are ever in the need of a few days of rest and relaxation not that far away give the White House a try. If the experience is anything like ours was, you will definitely not be disappointed.

If you are wondering, by the way, we left our drapes open!