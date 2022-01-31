This week at the Mississippi State Senate was busy with much floor and committee work. The legislature began by adopting the conference report for Senate Bill 2095, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. The conference report included a reduction of the amount of medical marijuana that patients can receive from 3.5 to 3 grams daily. It also bolsters the role of the Department of Health as the regulatory agency. Lastly, the agreement would allow cultivation in industrial or commercially zoned areas. The final bill was sent to the governor where it is expected to go into law.

The Senate next took up several bills related to education. The first bill passed was Senate Bill 2422 which would establish different guidelines for the issuance and expiration dates of teacher procurement cards by the state Department of Education. This bill is aimed to streamline the process of purchasing supplies for educators. Secondly, the Senate passed Senate Bill 2424 which would give school districts the option of paying employees bimonthly instead of once per month.

In Appropriation matters, the Senate passed several bills that use funding from Mississippi’s $1.8 billion federally allocated American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, (ARPA), money.

• Senate Bill 2862 would allocate $59.1 million to Child Protective Services over a four-year period to pay for 200 additional employees to help reduce caseloads, increase legal support to expedite adoptions, decrease backlog of adoption cases, and to strengthen the foster care system.

• Senate Bill 2863 would give the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency $3.17 million to defray expenses incurred because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

• Senate Bill 2864 would allocate $10 million to the Mississippi National Guard for capital projects, including work needed at Camp Shelby.

• Senate Bill 2865 would allocate $86 million to the Department of Mental Health for improvements to address the mental health crisis across the state. Those improvements include implementing Mobile Crisis Teams, Mental Health First Aid for Public Safety Training, Mental Health Liaisons Pilot Program for up to 18 liaisons across four years, Intensive Community Support Specialists, and Community Support Specialists at Community Mental Health Centers. The greatest gain is that the support for the creation of 60 additional beds for Crisis Services across the state over the next four years.

These bills are aimed at getting the ARPA funds allocated to the places of need as soon as possible. As always, these bills will now go to the House for further consideration. In other news, the Senate now faces the committee deadline on Tuesday, February 1st. Following the deadline, the Senate will continue to take up bills on the floor. Thank you for allowing me to serve you.