It was a nice weekend for celebrating moms, and a mom with a birthday, and the Kentucky Derby too. We did all that and more and I think we tried to wear our old selves out in the process.

Wife, Danny, celebrated her birthday on Friday by taking the day off and daughter, Rachel-Johanna, did so as well and treated her mom to brunch and a tour of the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. They both tell me the museums are top notch but especially the Mississippi Civil Rights museum. They assure me it is well worth the visit for anyone, from anywhere, at any time.

Later that evening I joined them for dinner on the town and we all three enjoyed that equally as much as they did the museums, I do believe.

Saturday’s weather was perfect for sitting outside and after a trip to the garden center for some spring plantings, Rachel-Johanna brought her pup to play in the backyard and the three of us enjoyed a relaxing lunch on the patio. Doesn’t get much better than that, especially this time of the year.

The Derby was a thriller Saturday afternoon with an 80-1 long shot slipping up on the inside and stealing the show from all of the favorites. I wish I had been a betting man and taken a chance on the winner, Rich Strike. What an appropriate name, right?

That horse wasn’t even supposed to run in the Derby, but a last minute scratch on Friday opened the door to victory. They say it was the second biggest upset in race history dating all the way back to 1913 when 91-1 long shot Donerail claimed victory.

If I had put my money on one of them, it probably wouldn’t have gotten out of the gate!

Sunday morning when I opened the door to take the dogs out the air was crisp and cool and I wondered if the breakfast on the patio I had planned might not materialize. Danny slept in a little while for Mother’s Day and by the time the meal was served the sun had warmed the dining area just fine.

After lunch we began the process of getting all those plants planted and kept our fingers crossed hoping we had picked out enough to fill all the spots we intended to fill — we had not! I guess we know what we’ll be doing this weekend.

Before the planting was complete the air had gotten pretty hot, and thick, compared to that chilly first breath of the morning, so after the planting was complete we did a bit of porch sitting with the fans blowing and just sat back and enjoyed the fruits of our labor.

I had been keeping my eyes on a big dewberry patch that volunteered under an old antique stalk cutter in the front yard where we also have a clematis planted, and where the pole stands on which the Mississippi and United States flags fly. Earlier in the season the bees were very busy in that thorny thicket and boy did they do a good job. The vines have been loaded with green and red berries and by Sunday afternoon there were gobs of sweet black fruits hanging heavy and ready for the harvest.

We grabbed the colander and loaded it up with enough for a biscuit cobbler for Sunday dessert and two bags of berries for the freezer to boot.

Before long morning had turned to mid-day and then evening arrived and I fired up the grill for the highlight of the celebratory weekend. Filet and pasta for the lady and glazed salmon over mustard greens for me. After dinner there was more porch sitting, conversation, and reminiscing until the sun set and it was getting pretty late in the day.

The pie was ready by then and a scoop of ice cream completed a wonderful few days honoring the mother, her birthday, and remembering both of our moms, now gone, as well.

I suppose the only downfall of the whole weekend was just that. It was the weekend, and as they all do, it ended much too soon.