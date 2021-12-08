Granville Freeman wanted his name in the paper so he brought me some State Farm calendars. This is a much better page to get your name on, Granville, than, say, page three. Made you look, didn’t I! Thanks!

It doesn’t seem like folks hand out premiums like calendars and that sort of thing with their business’ name advertised on them as much as they once did. There was a time not so long ago that most everyone had their name on something or the other. Perhaps the Internet doomed that practice as well many others. Today, everyone wants you to “like” and “share” something.

On my bedroom dresser there sits a little glass Piggy Bank that I got from the Newton County Bank what seems like a hundred years ago, but it was probably more like 50 years ago. It was a premium they gave out for opening a Christmas Club savings account. I was never very good with Christmas Club accounts. I would start one with about $10 and never add much more to it through the year. Come Christmas time I would get my $10 back and start all over again. At least I kept up with the Piggy Bank because Newton County Bank is gone now too.

Remember those S&H Green Stamps? Those were super premiums from certain grocery stores and once the correct number of books were filled with the stamps the holder could order just about anything for free from the S&H Green Stamp catalog. Free stuff! Boy, those were the days.

Catalogs are another victim of the Internet I believe.

I saw a news segment last week that reported Amazon.com now has a Christmas catalog, but I think the reporter said due to the pandemic and the supply chain problems there isn’t enough available paper to make enough of them this year. I’m sure they are not nearly as swanky as the old Sears and Roebuck Wish Book anyway. Like the Green Stamp catalog, one could order just about anything imaginable from Sears in the days of my youth, and even more than that before my time. Sears even sold houses as kits way back when.

I think all the clothes we ever had as children came from Sears. That was way before Walmart, which I feel certain would have been our family’s clothing destination of choice had that retailer existed those same 50 years ago.

Now Sears is gone also.

Just a few years ago our mailbox would be stuffed with all sorts of catalogs from all sorts of places around this time of the year. We must have ordered something sometime that got our name on the sucker list because it seemed like every kind of odd and exotic offerings imaginable could be found in our box.

Sundance sold all kinds of cool stuff — pricey, but cool — and there was one, I can’t recall the name of it, that sold a little bit of everything cheap as all get out and it was all probably just as cheaply made.

For a couple of years we got a Samaritan’s Purse Gift Catalog at Christmas which offered the sale of eggs and milk and cows and pigs and chickens and more for starving families in some third world country. I don’t think we would have really been buying those critters, but rather donating the amount of money equivalent to the same. I never took them up on their offers so I don’t really know what one would get.

We also used to get a couple of catalogs around the holidays that had some rather eye-popping underwear clad ladies in them, and at times I wondered if maybe they shouldn’t be sending those out, especially if the young kiddos were checking the box!

Now about all we get in the mail is bills and every now and then someone wants to buy our house. That seems strange.