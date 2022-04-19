Family friends, Hailey Fulton and Patrick Finch, recently moved from New Orleans to Jackson where they bought their first home in an older neighborhood of the city. Hailey and my daughter have been close friends since high school and she is more like a daughter than a friend of the family.

The couple has been working on their home for weeks now, and as is the case with older homes sometimes, they have found a few treasures here and there. One of those treasures is a couple of newspapers from the 1960s. One in particular is the Sunday, November 24, 1963 edition of The Clarion Ledger Jackson Daily News.

That was the week that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas and it is pretty interesting to read. I was two years old when the president was shot and other than in excerpts in history books have never, until this week, read an actual paper from those days.

Hailey sent the papers to me by my daughter Saturday because she thought I would like to have them due to my profession. She was correct.

The lead story, obviously, was dealing with the assassination and headlined “Oswald Is Killer, Dallas Police Say” and is subheaded “Definite Proof Seen In Probe of Slaying.”

The lead paragraph reads, “Police said Saturday they have an airtight case against pro-Castro Marxist Lee Harvey Oswald as the assassin of President Kennedy, including photos of him holding the rifle.

“‘This case is cinched,’ said homicide Chief Capt. Will Fritz, one of the most respected police officers in Texas. ‘The man killed President Kennedy. We are convinced without any doubt he did the killing.’”

Now here we are in the year 2022 and plenty of folks believe that Oswald didn’t act alone.

Other front page stories told of Governor Ross Barnett issuing a proclamation declaring “a period of mourning in Mississippi until the late President Kennedy’s funeral is competed.”

The proclamation read, in part, that “all state offices will close from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday out of respect to President Kennedy.” And that, “All Mississippians, along with all Americans, should pause in the duties of their daily lives and pay final respect and homage to the memory of our late president.”

Another story from Vatican City, reads, “Pope Paul VI said Saturday that it was his prayerful wish that President Kennedy’s assassination may serve as a sacrifice and an example for the good of all mankind.”

The Kennedy assassination was not the only thing in the news that day, however. The front page also carried the news that Byron De La Beckwith had been “ordered into the Hinds County Jail.”

“The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office announced Saturday,” the story reads, “the official State Supreme Court mandate has been mailed ordering Byron De La Beckwith removed from Rankin to Hinds County.

“Beckwith is to be tried for the assassination of Medgar Evers, field secretary for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.”

Difficult days those were in late November 1963, but for folks my age — carefree toddlers — it was just another chilly day. The weather, the paper reads, would be “fair and rather cold though Sunday with low in the upper 20s, high in the mid 50s. Northerly winds at 8 to 18 mph. Outlook for Monday, partly cloudy and mild.”

Yep, just another day...until you read the actual accounts of it 59 years later and contemplate all that has happened in the years in between.

An interesting aside with which to end this narrative. Across the top of the front page the paper’s motto reads “Mississippi Owned — Mississippi Edited — For Mississippians.”

Times, they have changed!