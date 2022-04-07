Twenty-six years ago on April 4, 1996, my Easter column began with this now infamous quote...at our house anyway. “Easter’s just gonna love this ain’t he daddy?” Those were the words of my countrified little three-year-old daughter, Rachel-Johanna, as she stared at the holiday display on our coffee table in the small north central Mississippi town of Carrollton where we lived. Our last Easter there.

“Later she’s rocking in her rocking chair looking at the same little display,” I continued, “singing to herself, ‘Jesus loves me this I know, for the Bible tells me so,’ and that’s about as far as she gets before beginning again, ‘yessss Jesus loves me.’”

At that age she had little concept of the true meaning of Easter, Christ’s death and resurrection, but she somehow combined the two versions of Easter — the bunny she named Easter and the love of Jesus — into one and it was meaningful, very meaningful, to me.

Twenty-six years later, and every year in between, that first utterance of what Easter was “just gonna love,” I’ve probably quoted to my wife a thousand times over. “Easter’s gonna love this ain’t he momma?” I know I’ve written those words dozens of times in this space, and every single year they are written on the chalkboard in our kitchen as an inspirational reminder of the season and the innocence of a child — our child. And, every single time I say those words, write those words, or even think those words, I smile — both inside and out.

We spent this past weekend, plus a day-and-a-half of last week, prepping and moving that same little girl, now 29, into her new apartment in Jackson. This is her first place to call her own, having transitioned from our house to a college dorm, then a shared Starkville apartment, and for the last several years sharing a house in Jackson with a sorority sister from school.

Now she and her dog, Lady, have a place to call theirs.

It was a busy few days. Back and forth, up and down — third floor apartment, mind you, but there is an elevator — and some heavy boxes and furniture, — most of which is new and had to be put together. Furniture comes with a lot of little pieces, and hard to follow instructions complete with a lot of ABCs and 123s, but in the end it all came together just fine, and I’m assuming the extra screws, and bolts, and Allen wrenches, were included in case something got lost in the process.

It was just the three of us, just like back in 1996, and we laughed, and grunted, and laughed some more, and, you know what, we had a really fun time. By Sunday we were sore, but finished, and wife, Danny, and I, being much older, were probably more sore than our daughter, but it wasn’t that bad.

We had such a good time — moving, yes moving — that on Sunday afternoon as we were packing up and getting ready to head back to Sebastopol, Danny turned to me and said, I think I’m a little blue, and she wasn’t talking about bumps and bruises. “Because we had a good time doing this,” I asked, and she answered, “yes.”

“Me too,” I replied. “Me too!”

I do thank the good Lord that most everything was completed in one long weekend and I thank Him that we were able to get out of bed with no problem on Monday morning. The fact of the matter is that I don’t believe we have stayed up to midnight, much less after midnight multiple days in a row, since we were in college ourselves.

The three of us will be back together this weekend but there won’t be any moving involved other than the fork to the mouth and the eggs to the dye. Danny and I will be meeting a special fellow who is now a big part of our little girl’s life and we’re really looking forward to that as well. It’s gonna be another good weekend, I am certain.

So, y’all, in closing, this holiday remember Jesus loves us, this we know, for the Bible tells us so, and Easter, well Easter’s just gotta love that.