A press release in the Monday email box proclaimed this Friday as National Dog Day. True to form, a quick Google search confirmed that it has been celebrated on August 26 ever since it was first established in 2004.

So, in honor of said day, I’m sharing again some of my favorite canine critters from the past 50 years...and some of my not-so-favorite ones as well. Regular readers of this column know that wife, Danny, and I have experienced several “dog dilemmas” of the tossed out variety in recent years and we’ll get to some of that too.

Best dog ever, as I’ve said before, is the one that left a void in our homes and hearts in the summer of 2018.

Her name was Idgie Bella and a photograph of her marching down the hall sits on the table between our easy chairs in the living room today. Bella was boss dog in our house and she knew it, and so did the other two, Dottie and Roxie, who still march up and down that same hall. Roxie has taken over the bossing duties now.

Bella was my daughter’s Christmas present when she was in middle school in 2006. Bella is the name she gave her pup, and Idgie is the name wife, Danny, and I added to her registration papers after the tomboy in the book and movie Fried Green Tomatoes.

Bella was what one might call a big-boned girl for a Yorkie, and she was quite the tomdog as a pup. She had more personality than a lot of people I know and she adored her family, especially me, I like to think.

She grinned at me when I walked in the door and she used to stand up on her back legs, stretching her front paws high in the air like a child wanting to be picked up.

The day she died she waited for me, I truly believe, to get home from work to say goodbye. Moments after I sat down at the kitchen table next to her bed on the floor she closed her eyes for the last time.

Bella always liked to kiss a lot too, and as a pup, would clean your teeth — if you let her — better than any toothbrush anybody ever had. She chewed clean though the bathroom sheetrock one time proving quickly that she didn’t like to be put in the corner...or the bathroom. But she was so loyal and pure in her love and affection that it didn’t really matter that the wall had to be replastered.

A second best good dog is hard to pick. There have been so many. I suppose our old German Shepherd, April, was one of our best dogs. April went everywhere me and my friends went as a child. She was the best guard dog a bunch of neighborhood kids ever had. Of course you didn’t really need a guard dog in Newton in 1970.

Then there was my dog Hairy who joined our family from the pound when I was either a senior in high school or a freshman in college.

For some reason, I don’t remember why, a couple of us ended up at the dog pound in Meridian and came home with a couple of new pets. Hairy liked to go fishing and tagged along with me everywhere. She smelled awful though.

In college I found another really good dog. He was half Shepherd and half Great Dane. I called him Buddy. My Buddy Bear. He looked like a bear. He died early from Parvo and his loss made me sad.

After Danny and I were married we saved a beautiful Cocker Spaniel, Buffy, from an abusive family and she really appreciated us for that. Buffy got a sister dog, Butterbean, an Old English Sheep Dog, when we lived in Clarksdale in 1985.

Butterbean had Hairy’s aroma but thought she was a short haired lap dog. She would crawl her big old self up in my lap, roll back her lips and stick out her tongue. Her breath was bad too. Bella’s grin reminded me of Butterbean’s.

With Buffy and Butterbean still with us, Biff joined our family in the late ‘80s in Carrollton. He was a half and half Shih Tzu/Lhasa Apso mix. I presented Biff to Danny for a birthday present wrapped in a brown paper sack. She screamed when she saw that little rat looking up at her from inside that bag and almost dropped him to the floor. He hung around for the long run.

For my daughter’s third birthday she got Trixie Pearl, a black and white teacup Chihuahua. She kind of looked like a very miniature Dalmatian. Trixie was the textbook definition of a lap dog and liked to ride in the handlebar basket of my daughter’s bike. She lived to be 16.

Every list has a good and a bad column and on the very top of the bad list was Spec. Spec was a Blue Tick hound we got from a family in the parking lot of Wal-Mart. Spec worked hard to proudly earn his place on the bad list. He chewed up everything in the backyard. He ate the light bulbs out of the landscape lights. He ate flower pots, pool toys, chair cushions, shoes, flowers, firewood and on and on and on.

If he was not knocking down the fence to escape the backyard he was digging under it. He liked to visit the neighbor dog and was known to come home with snarky little notes from the neighbor dog’s owner taped to his collar. I liked him, but he finally had to go live in the country where he could roam free and ride in the back of a pickup truck.

More recently, a couple of years ago while Danny and I were out walking a skinny pooch appeared on the dirt road with us and she kind of reminded me of a hyena so we dubbed her Henrietta the Hyena. Henrietta, a Blue Heeler, actually lived a little further down our road, but she opted to adopt our house in the evenings and soon earned her own food bowl at the kitchen porch.

She was loaded with personality and may have been a bit on the challenged side, but she must have thought she was living in the lap of luxury because before long she invited her boyfriend, who also lived a little further down the road, to come live with us. He too was a Blue Heeler and very, very smart...and very, very friendly. We called him Henry.

Henry and Henrietta!

Henrietta got mixed up with a gang of coyotes one day a couple of years ago and never came back home the next morning. Henry hung around and continued to greet us regularly for a belly scratch, pat on the back, and even served as a foot stool on the front porch, until earlier this year when he didn’t come out from under the kitchen porch one afternoon and we later found out he had been hit by a truck and did not survive.

I still miss good ole Henry, even though he wasn’t really our dog.

So, today we’ve still got those two little Chihuahuas my daughter would say she “rescued,” Dottie, the grumpy old lady of the house, and Roxie, the new boss on the hall, who, also, might be a bit mentally challenged. And, as many of you may remember, we now also have Snot. Danny calls her Momma Dog, but Snot is much more fitting.

Snot is also a Blue Heeler, who, oddly enough, appeared just before Henry disappeared. Snot was injured when thrown out in our driveway while we were out of town. It was kind of weird seeing yet another dog of the same breed laying on Henry’s bed on the porch when we drove up at the house, but she has hung out faithfully — almost too faithfully — and the head injury has pretty much healed except for a problem that still exists with her sinuses, hence the name Snot.

And, of course, I would be remiss not to mention our grand-dog Lady. She is a German Shorthaired Pointer and is quite the character, and quite the challenge, at nine months. Lotta dog there but man is she ever smart!

So, there you have it. Not all of them, but the majority of the dogs that have helped shape our lives. They were all special in their on special way and all well worthy of recognition on National Dog Day.

Even you Snot! Even you!