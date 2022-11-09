The jet lag, otherwise known as time change, hit hard at the Beeland house over the weekend.

We left at noon Saturday headed to Starkville for the MSU/Auburn football game with friends Suzanne and David Willis in tow, and rolled back into town somewhere around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, which turned into 1:00 a.m. Standard Time about the same time we rolled in.

Before long it was daylight outside and I drug myself out of bed at 6:30 a.m., which would have been 7:30 a.m. a little while earlier, and grabbed a cup of coffee and headed to the grocery store.

Ball game weekends can be challenging.

Before long it was noon, which would have really been 1:00 p.m. old time, and it was time to transition back from weekend life at the Reservoir house to regular weekday life at the Sebastopol house. In no time at all — it wasn’t even dinner time yet — it was already dark outside.

My internal clock fainted right then and there.

In bed and asleep at 9:00 p.m., which previously was 10:00 p.m., made me feel like I had missed my bedtime, and then I awoke at 1:00 a.m., previously 2:00 a.m.

That’s when the flops began. Flip flop, left side, right side, stomach, back, repeat. No sleep! That internal clock had awaken and was having a knock down, drag out fight with the one on the bedside table.

I tried counting backwards from 100 about a 100 times I think, and continued the flipping and the flopping, and the thinking about writing about the flipping and the flopping in this space.

Then I had to pee.

Up, down, back, forth, flip, flop, flip, flop.

Finally at 4:18, 5:18 old time —the time we typically begin to start to stir, or there about — I could smell the coffee brewing in the kitchen and remembered that I forgot to change that clock. And then I fell sound asleep. No flipping, no flopping, just sleeping for a moment until I snored myself awake with a stuffy nose, likely the result of a rain soaked tailgate at MSU.

If all of that were not enough, to make a strange night stranger, at some point this popped into my head.

Saturday night former President Donald Trump, at a campaign rally, pegged Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a possible opponent/running mate for the 2024 presidential election, as Ron DeSanctimonious. Trump likes to use the bullying tactic of nicknaming people who are not on the same page with him. I’m not fond of it and I don’t think it is funny or cute, bullying is bullying whether you are a president or a peon.

As I wallered in my bed with the jet lag time change thing going on in my mind and body, I began to wonder what Trump’s nickname might be for me if we were to ever adversely cross paths. I dozed off before I came up with an answer, but think about it, what do you suppose your Trumpname might be? That’ll keep you up!

So it was up, down, turn around and back to sleep I go, and very sound asleep I go, but it was also time to get up, really past time to get up by the old time, and I woke up three minutes before an alarm was scheduled to put me in a really bad mood. I don’t like to be awakened by an alarm clock, and seldom sleep until one goes off, but it is there just in case.

No kidding with this next part. The moment I opened my eyes the ghost of a young woman appeared standing at my bedside and she was talking to me although I couldn’t really understand what she was saying.

I swatted at her and as my hand passed through her torso, poof, she was gone. The lamp was almost gone too! She was a pretty convincing ghost, pretty convincing indeed, but I ain’t afraid of no ghost.

In the end, the little bit of sleeping, when I was sleeping, was some pretty good sleeping. I need to get some more of that in each and every night before the end of the week because Saturday we’ll be loading the truck back up and heading back to Starkville to watch the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs and kickoff is only 30 minutes earlier than it was this past week against Auburn.

Looks like another 2:00 a.m. bedtime is likely in the making for Saturday night/Sunday morning but thank goodness there isn’t any time change involved this go around.

Hopefully, as some predict, this might have been the last time we swap from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time and vice versa.

Let’s pray for that!

I do hope my ghost comes back, though, I’d like to hear what it is she was trying to tell me before I blow her off again.