The old saying “in like a lamb and out like a lion” or vise versa, when it comes to the month of March’s weather may be something we want to keep an eye on this year. Seems to me the March winds have been pretty windy, and March’s temperatures have varied just about as much as temperatures can vary. In fact, I saw a report on Monday that said Friday’s high is 70 and the low is 28.

The month did begin on a calm note, and the first weekend of March was quite pleasant. We enjoyed the sounds of nature in the woods — mainly frogs — Saturday night, and had lunch out back on the picnic table Sunday afternoon and it was very enjoyable. Throw in breakfast in the sunroom and I would have sworn spring had sprung.

Obviously it has not. We’ll see, come the weekend. Plus if the lamb brought us in that lion is waiting out there somewhere in the wings to take us back out. Better be weather minded the next couple of weeks.

As the month began we were getting to know an older, female Blue Heeler that someone apparently threw out on our front porch. She’s still on the front porch, as well as the back porch, going on three weeks now, and seems to believe our home is her home and always has been.

We call her Etta Jane, and she is so friendly and loving that I can’t imagine why anyone would throw her away, and if they didn’t do that, I wonder why they are not out looking for her. As of this writing she acts like we raised her from birth.

So, if you’re missing your momma dog you know where you can find me and I’ll happily hook you all back up.

On a different note, Spring Break begins for area school children on Monday, some would say Friday, and boy does that ever make me long for a trip to the beach, or to the mountains, or anywhere in between.

We cherish a lot of good memories from Spring Breaks in the late 70s and early 80s to the good ole Barney Gray Motel right on the beach in Panama City, Florida. That place was old, run down, and kind of dirty at times too, but absolutely perfect for several car loads of high school seniors and some older and younger friends as well.

There is most certainly a high rise condominium in the Barney Gray’s spot these days and that’s okay too. At our age it feels like they moved Panama City Beach a few hundred miles drive further to the east than it was when we headed there in my old faithful Toyota Corona, with only the roll down kind of airconditioning installed in each door.

During the 90s we would hitch up the camper and head to one of the nice parks Mississippi has to offer for a few days. Roosevelt and Coal Bluff here in Scott County were favorites and we even spent some time tent camping at Marathon Lake one year. That may not have been Spring Break but was still lots of fun.

When we lived up in north central Mississippi Enid Lake and Grenada Lake were favorites with most of our trips being to the campground below the spillway at Grenada.

A couple of those trips were less than enjoyable, however, with one being ruined by a rowdy crowd of young rednecks swarming around and around my young family’s site. The other was equally devastating when torrential rains for several days not only kept us cooped up inside the trailer, but also led to the park ranger banging on our door and a midnight evacuation as the campground filled up with water.

I lost my Boy Scout shovel, from when I was a Boy Scout, that year when that man told us to “get out and get out now” as we hitched up the camper and pulled it through some very flooded park roads as we headed home.

All in all, Spring Breaks were fun times, and needed “breaks” from school, and work. Unfortunately, these days there seems to be no time to break whether it be spring, or summer, or winter, or fall. The good thing is that with modern technology we can take our work with us.

So, if you are lucky enough to be breaking next week enjoy yourself, because there will come a time — sooner than you may wish — that it’ll be a fond memory. Even the ruined ones!