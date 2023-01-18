We went to a funeral Saturday morning and a wedding Saturday afternoon. An ending and a beginning, I suppose, and this Saturday we will head to Newton to celebrate my dad’s 90th birthday.

Three different celebrations. Three different kinds of celebrations. The celebration of a friend’s father’s life that ended too soon. The celebration of a young couple just beginning a life together. The celebration of long life well lived.

All three are wonderful celebrations of life, but in this space I’ll focus today on my dad.

Born right here in Scott County on January 21, 1933 to John Burns Beeland and Elma Cora Leach Beeland, the youngest of three boys, he is the last living member of that family. He is also the longest living member of that family. But barely. My grandmother, his mom, died just a month or so short of her 90th birthday on New Year’s Day in 1994.

The last few years have been difficult, to say the least, for Dad. Mom died unexpectedly on September 29, 2019 just before the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had lost his constant companion of 65 years making the coming year of isolation especially hard, I think, on him. It was hard on everyone, I know, but especially on Dad.

But he survived. And that, too, we will celebrate on Saturday.

My grandparents chose the name Harmon Drexil for Dad. I have no idea where those two names came from but they are somewhat odd I think. Odd enough, that most folks don’t know his name is Harmon Drexil, they think his name is Joe. That is the name he has gone by for his entire life or at least the 62 years “almost” that I have been involved with him.

People have asked where the name Joe came from and the answer to that I know not either. The only answer I can give is “if your name was Harmon Drexil, you would probably go by something else too.”

Like my dad’s family, we are also a family of three boys. My older brother got the Drexil for his middle name, I got the Harmon, and my younger brother got the Joe. So, dad’s name will live on — for a little while anyway. Or, so we hope.

Dad worked all the time when we were growing up, it seems, but somehow we still got to go fishing, and on camping trips, and to the beach, over and over again. And when my grandfather died on Christmas Eve in 1967, Santa still came just like always. It was a blue Christmas, but that was only because the lights and balls on the tree that year were all blue.

I decorated Dad’s little Christmas tree all in blue this past year just for old time’s sake.

I was born four days after my dad’s birthday in 1961 so we’ve been pretty much celebrating our days together for 62 “almost” years now. In 1993 my daughter, Rachel-Johanna, was born a week after my birthday so that year we added another member to our birthday club and have been celebrating birthday season amongst the three of us ever since. The girl child will turn 30 this year so we’ll be celebrating two milestones at the same time, a 90th birthday and a 30th.

My dad and I are a lot alike in many aspects, but when it comes to birthday cakes we are not alike at all. He loves coconut and that is probably my least favorite of all cakes in the land. That said, however, since he has seniority, some form of coconut cake will likely be served Saturday!

Dad says all the time that getting old is hell. Sometimes I think the same thing and I’m not sure if “62 almost” is considered old these days.

Ninety, though, 90 is old. You ain’t “getting” there no more, Dad, you are there, so all the more reason to celebrate and celebrate big time!

I do wonder, though, if MawMaw lived to be nearly 90, and Dad is 90, if longevity runs in our genes. If it does, and I’m already getting old as hell sometimes, then that means I’ve got almost 30 more years of hell to endure. I don’t know what I think about that! Well, I do, but I’m not gonna write it down here!

Anyway, Happy Birthday, Harmon Drexil Joe Beeland. Happy 90th birthday. Next stop 100. Then, Dad, you will really be old!