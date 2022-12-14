Of all the ideal times — of which there are zero — to finagle with email service, our provider chose two weeks before Christmas Day, on deadline, to swap us over to a new service. Monday morning everything was supposed to be done and taken care of and it was, but it was a hassle, and something I would much rather have dealt with after the first of the year. Down time then, you know, but they didn’t ask!

I’m kind of the old stuck in my ways, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, type of guy. I liked the old email. It was easy to access on the desktop, laptop and telephone. Now I have to go through two or three steps just to get to the right spot, and on my phone I had to start all over with a new app.

The provider sent me a generic message wanting to know what I thought about the new system, as I was trying to get into the new system, and I don’t think they really want to know what I think about the new system just yet.

I’m sure it will be all grand sooner or later, but later could be a long time coming and deadlines are popping up everywhere. Like all the letters to Santa we’ve got to get ready to print for next week’s paper and those new email goobers even deleted our santa@sctonline.net email address.

That got me to scrambling Monday trying to let everyone know to write to the jolly old elf at a different address while trying to figure out how to access that new address and get today’s paper ready for printing as well.

Down time would have been a much better time.

We’ll get there though. Santa said he had faith, and we can’t let Santa down.

So to get everything done on time I had all three of those devices previously mentioned open on my desk and was running back and forth from two other desks in the front office trying to monitor everything at one time.

Previously all of that could be done simultaneously from a single computer. Now I am certain there is, or there will be a way, to get everything back on one machine in the near future, but that may have to wait until after the first of the year.

Wait until down time!

I would sure hate to screw it up any more than it is screwed up right now with shortened weeks due to Christmas and New Years and the like.

We’ll see.

In the mean time it was already a gloomy, misty Monday, and to add insult to injury, on the radio morning show I listen to while driving in, there was a fellow reading a poem he had written for a deceased co-worker, talking about the man’s deceased dogs, and meeting them again at the Rainbow Bridge.

Geez, I thought, what a downer on this blue Monday. The words were touching, however, and I did try and find the poem on the internet to share here, but after about 30 minutes of searching I decided there was not enough down time in the day to keep looking. I think the title is Someone’s Waiting by Jeff Pillars. I could not find it though.

Besides the poem being kind of sad and uplifting at the same time, it did get me to thinking about some of our dogs, and a couple of cats here and there too, that have gone on to a better place. I also thought about the two that had been howling in their kennel in the backseat just a little while earlier and that they are getting on up there in age too.

I’ve had some real good buddies when it comes to the furry friend variety and I sure hope they are there to meet me one day on that Rainbow Bridge.

Wife, Danny and I say when these two we have in the house with us now are gone that is going to be the end of the pet rearing years for us. I think we mean it this time too...but you never really know.

It would be mighty quiet in the house without the clickety click of toenails on tile, and that glorious howling dog alarm that goes off every single morning at 5:42, and those big black deer eyes glarring at us, begging for a bite from the table.

Well the email is back up and it’s time to ditch the blue mood and move on to thinking about something else. No down time, you know!